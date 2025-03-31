What the Options Market Tells Us About Accenture

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ACN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Accenture.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $382,190, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $183,546.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $350.0 for Accenture over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Accenture's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Accenture's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $17.6 $17.4 $17.5 $300.00 $61.2K 358 101 ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.6 $17.3 $17.6 $300.00 $52.8K 358 52 ACN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $28.3 $25.7 $27.9 $340.00 $50.2K 7 18 ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $9.9 $9.6 $9.9 $310.00 $48.5K 149 97 ACN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/04/25 $1.45 $1.1 $1.4 $315.00 $46.7K 59 912

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Accenture, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Accenture

Trading volume stands at 2,992,244, with ACN's price up by 2.75%, positioned at $312.71.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 81 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Accenture

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $383.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Accenture with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for ACN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

