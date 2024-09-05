What the Options Market Tells Us About Abercrombie & Fitch

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 11 option transactions on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), with a cumulative value of $622,740. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 93,000.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $155.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Abercrombie & Fitch's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Abercrombie & Fitch's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $155.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $8.3 $7.2 $8.2 $140.00 $122.0K 21 250 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/04/24 $8.7 $8.3 $8.7 $140.00 $86.9K 21 603 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/04/24 $8.7 $8.2 $8.5 $140.00 $84.1K 21 500 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/04/24 $8.0 $7.5 $8.0 $140.00 $80.0K 21 100 ANF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $12.3 $12.2 $12.2 $145.00 $61.0K 359 52

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Abercrombie & Fitch, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Abercrombie & Fitch Currently trading with a volume of 459,055, the ANF's price is down by -0.47%, now at $139.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days. What The Experts Say On Abercrombie & Fitch

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $189.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $165. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $147. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $208. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, maintaining a target price of $208. An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, maintaining a target price of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

