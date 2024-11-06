What the Options Market Tells Us About AbbVie

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AbbVie. Our analysis of options history for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 9% of traders were bullish, while 90% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $454,486, and 5 were calls, valued at $292,034.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $195.0 and $210.0 for AbbVie, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AbbVie options trades today is 559.88 with a total volume of 4,547.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AbbVie's big money trades within a strike price range of $195.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

AbbVie Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.88 $1.89 $1.89 $207.50 $163.1K 223 868 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $2.11 $1.78 $2.11 $197.50 $162.2K 1 781 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $2.25 $1.91 $2.25 $200.00 $78.7K 269 245 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $11.4 $11.25 $11.4 $200.00 $67.2K 53 60 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $1.66 $1.59 $1.66 $197.50 $52.2K 1 1.3K

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

In light of the recent options history for AbbVie, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,248,728, the price of ABBV is up by 0.19%, reaching $202.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now. Expert Opinions on AbbVie

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $217.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AbbVie with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

