What the Options Market Tells Us About 3M

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on 3M. Our analysis of options history for 3M (NYSE:MMM) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 87% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $361,706, and 4 were calls, valued at $420,800.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $160.0 for 3M, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of 3M stands at 330.43, with a total volume reaching 797.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in 3M, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

3M Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $13.1 $12.9 $13.1 $150.00 $214.8K 631 164 MMM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.2 $14.1 $14.1 $160.00 $214.3K 711 152 MMM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $43.85 $43.2 $43.2 $110.00 $99.3K 83 27 MMM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.4 $7.2 $7.35 $135.00 $64.6K 30 89 MMM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.4 $10.25 $10.3 $160.00 $53.5K 442 105

About 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

In light of the recent options history for 3M, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of 3M Currently trading with a volume of 1,499,562, the MMM's price is down by -0.81%, now at $151.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days. Expert Opinions on 3M

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $137.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on 3M, maintaining a target price of $179. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $96.

