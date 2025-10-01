What Is One of the Top AI Chip Stocks to Buy Now?

Key Points Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the global leader in chip manufacturing.

It holds a commanding market share in the advanced AI chips segment of this market.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ›

Many people interact with artificial intelligence (AI) but don't have any idea of how the technology reaches the end form where it's used by them. Simply put, it comes down to training AI models on tons of data, which wouldn't be possible without data centers. These contain lots of hardware, much of which runs using AI chips. They're essentially the engines that make modern AI possible.

If you're looking to invest in such a critical part of the AI ecosystem, look no further than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) -- also known as TSMC. It's one of, if not the, best AI chip stocks to own. Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

TSMC doesn't design AI chips; it manufactures the chips that companies like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices design. And when it comes to manufacturing AI chips, no company comes close to TSMC's process, packaging technology, and scale. That's why it's the go-to for advanced AI chips.

TSMC holds around a 70% market share in the global semiconductor market, but when it comes to advanced AI chips, its market share is well north of 90%. Other companies have been trying to compete with TSMC, but none can match its ability and reliability.

Intel and Samsung have both struggled with consistency and yields (the number of chips that actually work as intended when made), and smaller companies lack the capital it takes to invest in the facilities and technology needed to stay ahead of the curve.

TSMC's leadership in manufacturing AI chips will likely remain for quite some time, and this role has given it pricing power that has begun to reflect in its financials and margins.

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $650,607!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,716!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,068% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Stefon Walters has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.