What Is One of the Smartest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Today?

Key Points CrowdStrike has always been an AI-first company.

CrowdStrike's cybersecurity solutions are used by 300 of the Fortune 500 companies.

The total addressable market for AI-native cybersecurity solutions is expected to reach $250 billion by 2029.

10 stocks we like better than CrowdStrike ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) isn't a new technology, but it has undoubtedly made more of a splash over the past few years. Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has been using AI since its founding in 2011, and its stock has flourished this year, up 38% through Sept. 25.

Although CrowdStrike stock has ventured to the expensive end after its recent rally, with a price-to-sales ratio around 27, it's still one of the smartest AI stocks for long-term investors to own due to the increasing need for cybersecurity solutions and the leadership role CrowdStrike plays in the industry.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

CrowdStrike has always been an AI-native platform, and the years of data it has collected and used to train its models have made its products top-of-the-line and the go-to cybersecurity platform for many of the world's largest and most important businesses. It's used by 300 of the companies in the Fortune 500 and 543 of the Fortune 1,000 companies, and CrowdStrike says eight out of the top 10 technology and financial services firms rely on it.

As the world becomes more digitally connected, the importance of cybersecurity is growing rapidly -- and so is the market opportunity. CrowdStrike estimates that the total addressable market (TAM) for its AI-native security platform this year is $116 billion. By 2029, it expects the TAM to jump to $250 billion.

With CrowdStrike ingrained into the core security infrastructure of many companies -- and the logistical and financial burdens that come with switching providers -- it has set itself as a key player in an industry that's destined for continued high growth.

Should you invest $1,000 in CrowdStrike right now?

Before you buy stock in CrowdStrike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CrowdStrike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Stefon Walters has positions in CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.