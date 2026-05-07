What One Fund’s $2.9 Million Resolute Holdings Exit Signals as Shares Plunge 18% After Earnings

Key Points

Ballast Asset Management sold 15,869 shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $2.89 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $3.25 million.

Post-trade, the fund holds no shares of Resolute.

The position previously accounted for 1.5% of fund AUM last quarter.

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As of March 31, 2026, Ballast Asset Management fully exited its position in Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD), selling 15,869 shares in a trade estimated at $2.89 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 7, 2026, Ballast Asset Management sold 15,869 shares of Resolute Holdings Management. The estimated transaction value is $2.89 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s quarter-end position value in the company changed by $3.25 million, reflecting both the sale and stock price changes.

What else to know

Top holdings following the filing: NYSE:NRP: $9.18 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSE:ECVT: $7.13 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSE:AZZ: $7.01 million (3.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:RGLD: $6.71 million (3.0% of AUM) NYSE:SEI: $6.55 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, shares of Resolute Holdings Management were priced at $139.65, up 414.9% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500 by 383.6 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-06) $139.65 Market Capitalization $944.40 million Revenue (TTM) $462.06 million Net Income (TTM) ($5.9 million)

Company Snapshot

Resolute Holdings provides alternative asset management services, focusing on specialty business services within the industrials sector.

The firm generates revenue primarily through management and performance fees derived from managing client assets and investment portfolios.

It serves institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and other clients seeking exposure to alternative investment strategies.

Resolute Holdings Management is an alternative asset management platform headquartered in New York City. The company leverages a specialized business services model to deliver tailored investment solutions to institutional and high-net-worth clients. With a focus on disciplined asset management and fee-based revenue streams, Resolute Holdings Management aims to differentiate itself through expertise in alternative investments and operational efficiency.

What this transaction means for investors

This exit ultimately looks like classic profit-taking after an extraordinary run rather than a broad rejection of the business itself. When a stock climbs more than 400% in a year, expectations get incredibly high, and even strong headline numbers can fail to hold up under the weight of that momentum.



That dynamic may be exactly what played out here. On Thursday, Resolute reported first-quarter diluted earnings per share of $7.19 compared to a loss of $0.39 a year earlier, while fee-related earnings climbed to $5.9 million from a loss of $0.6 million. Management fees surged to $12.9 million from just $1.1 million, helped by the Husky Holdings management agreement and growth tied to CompoSecure.



At the same time, consolidated operating losses totaled $5.8 million (compared to income of $25.6 million last year), interest expense ballooned to $30.1 million, and the company recorded a $106.8 million loss on debt extinguishment tied to its evolving structure. Shares plunged 18% after the report, as of Thursday afternoon. Ultimately, Resolute is still early in proving out its model, and after a massive rally, the market likely wanted cleaner execution and less financial complexity. Plus, it’s still up over 300% this past year.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Azz. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.