What Is One of the Best Nuclear Stocks to Hold For the Next 10 Years?

Key Points

NuScale Power is developing small modular reactors (SMRs).

The company's nuclear technology can help data centers generate their own power.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be the most advanced technology humankind has ever made. The irony, though? Most of it runs on an aging, highly strained electric grid that was built in the 1960s, a few decades before personal computers were even an everyday household item.

Clearly, if AI is going to advance further, a new energy solution is needed to supply the power. Oregon-based NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) may just have the answer.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

NuScale is a nuclear energy company that's developing small modular reactors (SMRs). These reactors are compact and can be deployed in clusters. They can supply on-site power to data center operators, military camps, companies, towns, and others that need more than what the grid can provide.

NuScale is currently the only U.S. company with an SMR design that's been approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). While the company hasn't made a first sale yet, it is finally moving forward with a potential first SMR project in Romania. It is also in talks with the Tennessee Valley Authority to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of SMR capacity across seven states.

The company is nowhere near profitable. It's burning cash and operating at a net loss. Without a firm first sale, it's unclear when revenue growth will really take off.

However, the opportunity for its technology could be immense. Research from Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) estimates that nuclear energy represents a $10 trillion market opportunity right now, with SMR technology at the forefront of the renaissance.

However you slice it, nuclear is turning into a critical component for AI data centers. NuScale Power may be the company most well-positioned to supply it. For investors looking for exposure to AI energy, NuScale stock looks like one of the best stocks to hold for the next decade.

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 9, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.