What Is One of the Best Healthcare Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years?

UnitedHealth Group is one of the more vertically integrated healthcare companies in the world.

The company's enormous scale gives it a lot of negotiating power with drugmakers and hospitals.

The past 12 months haven't been kind to UnitedHealth Group's (NYSE: UNH) stock, which is down over 41% (as of Feb. 16). There are a few reasons for its struggles, including disappointing earnings, potential Medicare changes, and overall poor public relations.

Current struggles aside, if you're looking for one of the best healthcare stocks to own for the next decade, UnitedHealth is a prime candidate.

UnitedHealth is a good option because of its vertical integration. Most companies in the healthcare sector are either insurers or care providers, but UnitedHealth does both. UnitedHealthcare is the company's insurance business, and Optum is its care business.

By operating on both sides of the fence, UnitedHealth collects money from multiple parts of the healthcare ecosystem. UnitedHealthcare makes money from its premiums (over $352 billion in 2025), while Optum makes money from the services and products it provides (e.g., doctors, pharmacies, data, etc.).

Scale matters in many sectors, especially in healthcare, where it gives companies leverage when negotiating costs with drugmakers and hospitals. At UnitedHealth's scale, it has significant negotiating power and more room for "error." Even if one part of its business hits a rough patch, it has another half to lean on. That's a setup you want if you're looking for a healthcare company to hold for the long haul.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

