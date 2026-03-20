What Is One of the Best Energy Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years?

Key Points

Chevron has operations in all three main phases of the oil and gas ecosystem.

The energy giant can be a good source of income for many investors' portfolios.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron ›

Energy companies can often float under the radar until something happens that brings them to light. In this case, it's the rising gas prices that many consumers are starting to feel in their wallets.

Some people use short-term price jumps as a reason to hurry and buy shares of a particular energy stock, but a better approach is to focus on a stock you can comfortably hold for the next decade or longer. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) fits that description.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The reason Chevron is one of the best energy companies to own over the next decade is that it operates in all three major phases of the oil and gas ecosystem: upstream, midstream, and downstream. Upstream involves finding and extracting oil from the ground; midstream involves transporting and storing oil; and downstream involves refining it into gasoline and selling it.

Having a hand in all three phases helps keep Chevon's business consistent and relatively stable when one segment faces a specific issue. For example, low oil prices could slow down Chevron's upstream business, while higher transportation costs could make its midstream business more expensive. When one is down, the other two segments can pick up some of the slack.

Although Chevron's stock is up over 26% year to date (as of March 16), I wouldn't invest expecting this performance year in and year out. However, it can be a good income source, with a dividend yield that's routinely nearly three times the S&P 500 average.

Should you buy stock in Chevron right now?

Before you buy stock in Chevron, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chevron wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $494,747!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,094,668!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 911% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 20, 2026.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.