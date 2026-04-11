What Is One of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now?

Key Points

Long dominating its industry on a global stage, this business has increased its dividend payout in 64 consecutive years.

This beverage stock, which is a safe holding in a portfolio, isn’t going to beat the market in the long run.

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When it comes to investing in the stock market, it's not always about trying to achieve the highest levels of capital growth in your portfolio. Some people have the simple objective of owning companies that provide them with a nice income stream.

Along those lines, here's one of the best dividend stocks to buy with $5,000 right now.

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Based on Coca-Cola's (NYSE: KO) recent stock price of $75.91, $5,000 would buy investors 66 shares in the soft drinks giant. This would generate about $140 in annualized passive income.

Coca-Cola, easily one of the top dividend stocks out there, increased its quarterly payout to $0.53 in February. This was the 64th straight year that a dividend hike was approved by the board of directors. That sort of track record indicates a real commitment to shareholders.

Investors shouldn't worry about the sustainability of the dividend. Coca-Cola is a business that has staying power, as evidenced by its long operational history. This means that it isn't prone to disruption by technological forces impacting other companies. Plus, it possesses a strong brand that supports ongoing pricing power and robust profitability.

It's important to set the right expectations. The beverage stock isn't going to beat the market. Its trailing-10-year total return comes up well short of the S&P 500 index.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.