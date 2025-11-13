What Is One of the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years?

Key Points

Amazon has huge opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), which is already bringing in billions for the company.

AWS sales growth accelerated in the third quarter.

Amazon has two huge segments that make it a safe bet.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Is artificial intelligence (AI) really a lasting trend? Is the bubble about to burst?

AI accounts for a massive percentage of the market today. The eight most valuable companies in the U.S. are all AI companies, and they have market caps that dwarf nearly any other company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Whether there's an AI bubble, boom, or bust, I recommend Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as a top AI giant that should remain stable and growing over the next 10 years. Here's why.

More than AI

Ten years is a long time to correctly predict anything. However, if you're an investor, that's precisely what you want to be doing: finding stocks that you believe will be bigger and better in 10 years, turning your investment into a multibagger.

Although many experts predict that AI will continue to grow and add value to many different areas over the next few years, it could go in so many ways that no one anticipates. There are the classic black swan events, as well as just general change that's inevitable.

Amazon is at the forefront of AI innovation today, but because it also has a massive e-commerce business and an enormous cloud business, even without the AI part, it's a much safer bet for longevity and growth in 10 years than businesses only focused on AI.

Of course, the opportunity in AI is hugely compelling as well. AWS sales growth accelerated in the third quarter to 20% over last year, driven by interest in and engagement with AI. The AI business already has a $132 billion run rate, and that keeps increasing. Amazon should be in great shape over the next 10 years, and it looks like a great stock candidate today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $612,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,184,044!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.