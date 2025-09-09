What Is One of the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now?

Key Points Marvell Technologies is a leading designer of specialized chips for hyperscalers.

The company reported strong year-over-year data center revenue growth last quarter.

Right now, shares are trading at a deep discount to their historical valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology ›

Temperatures may be trending lower now with the dog days of summer behind us, but one thing that remains red hot is investors' enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. This has led to many AI stocks achieving lofty valuations; consequently, those looking for both AI exposure and value opportunities are struggling to identify opportunities.

But not all hope is lost. In fact, shares of AI specialist Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) represent a great bargain opportunity right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Analysts' dour take doesn't mean the stock's a dud

There's no mystery as to why Marvell stock has plummeted recently. Many AI companies are posting huge growth in quarterly reports, driving investors to buy these stocks to in droves. Broadcom is one of the latest examples, with shares soaring on news of strong AI revenue growth.

Marvell, however, disappointed analysts when it reported second-quarter 2026 financial results. Although the company posted data center revenue of $1.49 billion, a 69% year-over-year increase, management projected Q3 2026 data center revenue will be flat on a quarter-over-quarter basis -- much to the chagrin of Wall Street.

Although it doesn't foresee sequential revenue growth, management is still optimistic, noting on the Q2 2026 conference call about "the custom business, with the fourth quarter substantially stronger than the third." Marvell's custom business relates to its specific designing of custom semiconductors for AI (and other) applications such as data centers. The company provides these custom chips to leading hyperscalers like Amazon's Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure.

While there may be near-term stagnation with its data center business, the opportunity that lies before the company is robust. Marvell estimates its total addressable market at $94 billion. For context, the company reported fiscal 2025 revenue of $5.8 billion.

Marvell stocks may be a marvelous opportunity for AI investors

Trading at 23.4 times operating cash flow -- a discount to its five-year average cash flow multiple of 33.8 -- Marvell stock is a great opportunity right now for patient investors who can withstand some near-term volatility.

Should you invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Marvell Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Marvell Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,288!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,031,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Marvell Technology and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.