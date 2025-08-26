What Is One of the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now?

Key Points ASML is the only supplier of EUV lithography systems.

Semiconductor companies use this type of lithography machine to produce advanced AI chips.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the driving force in the tech market. Most of the major tech companies are incorporating AI into their products, and the AI market is projected to grow to $4.8 trillion annually by 2033, according to a United Nations Trade and Development report.

There are plenty of companies looking to tap into that growth. For my money, Netherlands-based ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) is one of the AI stocks best positioned for long-term success. Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

ASML has a wide moat in the semiconductor industry

AI is a highly competitive space, but a few companies have carved out dominant shares of certain markets. For example, Nvidia is the top semiconductor chip design company and has capitalized on the exponential growth in chip sales to become the largest company by market cap.

ASML is a semiconductor equipment company that manufactures lithography systems that produce those chips. Semiconductor companies use lithography systems during the chip production process. For mass production of the most advanced chips, including AI chips, they use extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems.

ASML doesn't have much competition in this arena. Estimates in 2024 put its share of the lithography market at over 90%. It's also the only company in the world supplying EUV lithography equipment, and this would be an extremely difficult market for a competitor to enter. ASML's EUV machines are highly complex, containing about 700,000 components. For comparison's sake, a typical car has about 30,000 components. In all likelihood, ASML will continue to be the only game in town.

Many of the major chipmakers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Intel, and Samsung, rely on ASML's equipment. With its wide moat, ASML is a strong AI company that should deliver strong growth over the next decade.

A good time to buy ASML

Trading at 27 times forward earnings, ASML is reasonably valued compared to other AI stocks. I've been picking up shares throughout the year, and if you're looking for quality AI companies to add to your portfolio, it's one to check out.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $466,325 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,173 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $656,895!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Lyle Daly has positions in ASML and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.