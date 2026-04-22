What Olstein's Korn Ferry Add Might Signal About Betting on a Hiring Recovery

Key Points

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,050 Korn Ferry shares; estimated trade value is $2.78 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value rose by $2.47 million, reflecting both share additions and stock price changes

Transaction value represented a 0.61% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Fund held 120,000 Korn Ferry shares valued at $7.55 million after the trade

The position represents 1.65% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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Olstein Capital Management, L.P. increased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 43,050 shares during the first quarter, an estimated $2.78 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to an April 21, 2026, SEC filing.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,050 Korn Ferry shares; estimated trade value is $2.78 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value rose by $2.47 million, reflecting both share additions and stock price changes

Transaction value represented a 0.61% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Fund held 120,000 Korn Ferry shares valued at $7.55 million after the trade

The position represents 1.65% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 21, 2026, Olstein Capital Management, L.P. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 43,050 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $2.78 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. At quarter end, the value of the Korn Ferry position rose by $2.47 million, a figure that includes both trading and stock price movements.

What else to know

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to its Korn Ferry stake, which now represents 1.65% of reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:DIS: $10.02 million (2.2% of AUM) NYSE:ST: $9.80 million (2.1% of AUM) NYSE:AVTR: $9.49 million (2.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:LKQ: $9.24 million (2.0% of AUM) NYSE:OMC: $8.89 million (1.9% of AUM)

As of April 20, 2026, Korn Ferry shares were priced at $66.63, up 15.3% over the past year but underperforming the S&P 500 by 21.64 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.89 billion Net Income (TTM) $268.54 million Dividend Yield 2.94% Price (as of market close 04-20-2026) $66.63

Company Snapshot

Korn Ferry provides organizational consulting, executive search, digital solutions, and recruitment process outsourcing services globally.

The company generates revenue through consulting fees, executive and professional search placements, and tech-enabled talent management solutions.

Its primary customers include public and private corporations, middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations.

Korn Ferry is a global leader in organizational consulting, leveraging a diversified business model across consulting, executive search, digital, and RPO segments. The company combines human capital expertise with technology-driven solutions to address complex talent and organizational challenges for clients worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Olstein Capital Management runs a concentrated portfolio of individual stocks with no ETFs in sight — about 95 positions, each selected on classic value criteria. That context matters when reading any add. This isn't a momentum fund chasing a hot name; it's a manager that buys companies it believes are mispriced relative to their fundamentals and waits for the market to catch up.

Korn Ferry fits that profile. It's a cyclical human capital business — executive search, organizational consulting, talent management — whose fortunes track corporate hiring activity and discretionary spending. When companies pull back on headcount and consulting budgets, Korn Ferry feels it. When corporate confidence returns, so does demand for its services. A value manager adding here is implicitly making a call that the market is underpricing the recovery potential.

For investors watching Korn Ferry, the things worth tracking are corporate hiring sentiment, CEO confidence surveys, and any commentary on consulting pipeline in upcoming earnings. If corporate spending picks up, Korn Ferry is operationally leveraged to that recovery in a way that isn't always obvious from the stock price alone.

Olstein's add is modest at 1.65% of AUM — consistent with how they size positions across a diversified book. It's a signal worth noting, not a blueprint to follow.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends LKQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.