What Nullifies A Travel Insurance Policy And Its Benefits?

Although travel insurance policies provide a financial safety net and a roster of valuable benefits, there are some actions you could (perhaps unwittingly) take that will nullify the insurance.

Activities That Will Void Your Travel Insurance

Any fraudulent information you provided when purchasing a travel insurance plan could nullify the coverage if you make a claim.

For example, if you buy trip cancellation insurance after a medical diagnosis that will prevent you from traveling, and then make a claim for cancellation for that reason, that’s fraud.

Also, if you lie on your application for travel insurance, your policy could be nullified later.

“Travel insurance policies have eligibility requirements, and are priced based on your trip details, including travel dates, traveler age, etc. Including false trip or traveler information can nullify coverage,” explains Megan Moncrief, a spokesperson for Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison provider.

Exclusions That Won’t Get Coverage

While plans do vary, there are other common exclusions in travel insurance plans that nullify coverage, says Carol Mueller, a spokesperson for Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection:

Acts of war

Self-inflicted injury or suicide

Pregnancy

Extreme sports or activities

Unlawful acts

Tickets that do not contain specific dates

Medical tourism (traveling specifically for medical treatment)

Traveling against the advice of a doctor

In some cases, though, you can buy plans that will fill these gaps. For example, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection covers pregnancy and adoption in its LuxuryCare plan. You can use the plan’s trip cancellation coverage if you (or your spouse/partner) become pregnant or are approved for an adoption and need to cancel the trip.

Certain sports also could nullify coverage for any problems that occur while you’re participating in those sports.

“For example, if a high risk sport is excluded, like scuba diving beyond a certain depth, or hiking above a certain elevation, there would be no coverage for any losses that occurred at that time,” says Moncrief. But the entire policy isn’t void; you’d still have insurance for problems that the plan covers.

If extreme sports are part of your vacation plans, look for a policy designed for travelers who plan to take some risks. For example, Berkshire Hathaway’s AdrenalineCare plan covers extreme sports.

Lack of Awareness Is Not an Excuse

Being unaware that something is illegal in the country you’re visiting will not help you keep coverage. For example, in Japan the legal limit for drunk driving is much lower than in the U.S. (0.03% vs. 0.08%). Many travel insurance plans have exclusions regarding intoxication above the legal limit, says Scott Adamski, a spokesperson for AIG Travel.

You could unwittingly jeopardize your coverage by not knowing that you crossed the line into legal intoxication—perhaps after only one drink.

How to Make Sure You Don’t Nullify Your Travel Insurance

First and foremost, take time to carefully read all the terms and conditions of the travel insurance policy and, in particular, the sections on exclusions.

Be forthcoming and honest on your travel insurance application. In addition, be cognizant of the activities on your trip. Make sure to adhere to the rules of your travel policy so you’re protected in the event you have to file a claim.

Finally, Mueller of Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection points out that most plans offer a 15-day free look period that allows you time to review the policy and cancel if you decide it’s not the coverage you were expecting, as long as you have not yet departed on your trip.

