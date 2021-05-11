What Nucor Corporation's (NYSE:NUE) 26% Share Price Gain Is Not Telling You

Despite an already strong run, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 26% in the last thirty days. The last month tops off a massive increase of 149% in the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Nucor's P/E ratio of 18.7x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in the United States is also close to 20x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Nucor certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NYSE:NUE Price Based on Past Earnings May 11th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Nucor's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Some Growth For Nucor?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Nucor would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 109% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 32% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 6.7% each year as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 15% each year.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Nucor's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Nucor's P/E?

Nucor's stock has a lot of momentum behind it lately, which has brought its P/E level with the market. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Nucor's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Nucor (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

If you're unsure about the strength of Nucor's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

