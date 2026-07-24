What Nokia's Financial Results Reveal About NOK's Growth Outlook

Nokia Corporation's NOK latest quarterly results reflected both encouraging operational progress and ongoing industry challenges. The company reported earnings that exceeded expectations, supported by stronger margins and robust performance in several businesses, but revenue came in slightly below forecasts as telecom spending remained uneven across key markets. The quarter illustrates how Nokia is benefiting from growing demand for AI networking and cloud infrastructure while continuing to navigate restructuring efforts and cyclical carrier investment.

Key Takeaways From Nokia's Quarterly Results

Nokia's latest quarter demonstrated improving operational execution despite a mixed top-line performance. The company reported an earnings beat as stronger margins and disciplined cost management helped offset softer-than-expected revenue. Comparable gross margin increased to 46%, while comparable operating margin reached 9%, reflecting improved profitability even as reported results continued to be affected by restructuring-related charges. Management also reaffirmed its full-year comparable operating profit outlook, indicating confidence that underlying business trends remain on track.



The results suggest Nokia is making progress on improving the quality of its earnings rather than simply pursuing revenue growth. Higher-margin businesses and ongoing efficiency initiatives supported profitability, although uneven customer spending continued to weigh on overall sales performance.



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The Growth Drivers Behind Nokia's Results

Network Infrastructure remained Nokia's strongest-performing segment, driven by continued momentum in Optical Networks and IP Networks as enterprises and hyperscale cloud providers expanded AI infrastructure investments. AI and Cloud revenues more than doubled from the prior-year period, highlighting the company's growing exposure to structural technology trends beyond traditional telecom spending.



Technology Licensing also remained an important contributor by generating recurring royalty income from Nokia's extensive patent portfolio. Regionally, the company saw encouraging performance across the Americas and EMEA, while results in APAC reflected a more mixed demand environment. Similar AI-driven networking opportunities are also supporting industry peers such as Cisco Systems CSCO and Ciena Corporation CIEN as cloud infrastructure investment continues to accelerate.

Why Cash Flow Deserves Attention

While profitability improved, cash flow remained an area investors should monitor. Nokia reported negative operating cash flow and free cash flow during the quarter, primarily reflecting working capital movements, restructuring-related cash payments and ongoing capital investments. These factors pressured near-term cash generation despite stronger operating performance.



Even so, the company continues to maintain a solid liquidity position, providing flexibility to fund strategic investments, restructuring initiatives and manufacturing expansion. Management expects cash flow to improve as working capital normalizes and operational efficiencies continue to take effect.



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What Nokia's Outlook Says About Future Results

Management reaffirmed its full-year comparable operating profit guidance of €2.1 billion to €2.6 billion and continues to expect solid free cash flow conversion over the course of the year. The company also anticipates continued strength in Network Infrastructure, supported by growing demand for Optical Networks and IP Networks tied to AI and cloud deployments.



Alongside these growth opportunities, Nokia continues investing in manufacturing capacity and technology development to support future demand. While telecom spending remains uneven, management believes expanding exposure to enterprise networking and AI infrastructure should help improve the company's long-term financial profile.

How NOK's Ratings Reflect the Financial Picture

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B. These ratings reflect a company that is showing improving operational execution and strong momentum while still working through restructuring activities and uneven revenue trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Overall, Nokia's latest financial results point to a business that is gradually strengthening its fundamentals. Margin improvement, Network Infrastructure growth and rising AI-related demand provide encouraging signs for the future, while cash flow execution and telecom market conditions remain important areas to watch. The current Hold rating reflects this balanced financial picture as the company's transformation continues.

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