What Next For AMC Stock After 29% Rally Over The Last Month?

Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment stock (NYSE:AMC) rallied by almost 15% over the last week (five trading days). The stock also remains up by close to 29% over the past month (about 21 trading days), compared to the S&P 500, which has returned about 4%. So what’s driving AMC stock higher? Firstly, the so-called meme stock boom that we saw in early 2021 as retail traders collaborated on Reddit forums to bid up prices of small and mid-cap stocks with high levels of short interest, appears to have made a comeback of sorts in recent weeks. This has resulted in gains for AMC and meme-trader favorite stocks such as Gamestop over recent weeks. Moreover, AMC’s business is also poised to recover strongly as the Covid-19 pandemic wanes with audiences returning to the movies and big theatrical releases lined up for the coming months. Per consensus estimates, AMC’s revenues are likely to grow by over 80% this year and by 15% next year. The revival in demand is also likely helping the stock.

Given that AMC stock is up 29% over the last month, will it continue its upward trajectory, or is a decline imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a decline in AMC stock over the next month. Out of 146 instances in the last eight years that AMC stock saw a twenty-one-day rise of 29% or more, 54 of them resulted in AMC stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 54 out of 146, or a 37% chance of a rise in AMC stock over the coming month , implying that AMC stock may not be a good bet in the near term. See our analysis on AMC Stock Chance of A Rise for more details.

While AMC stock may see lower levels in the near term, it is helpful to see how its peers stack up. Check out AMC Peers to see how AMC stock compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability’ and ‘Chance of Rise’ using last eight years’ data

After moving 12% or more over a five-day period, the stock rose in the next five days on 45% of the occasions.

After moving 10% or more over a ten-day period, the stock rose in the next ten days on 51% of the occasions.

After moving 24% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 37% of the occasions.

This pattern suggests that there is not a very large chance of a rise in AMC stock in the near term.

Returns Apr 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] AMC Return -5% -14% -31% S&P 500 Return 0% -5% 103% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 2% -6% 269%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 4/2/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.