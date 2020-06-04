What Newborn Babies Can Teach Us About the Stock Market

2020 continues to throw curveballs at the world, and especially financial markets. The economy and the stock market have become decoupled. We have seen historic stimulus from the congress and the Fed, leaving behind news events and stories that would normally drive the market lower. The China trade deal is falling apart, there are historic unemployment levels, the VIX remains elevated, and now we are seeing widespread civil unrest. But we can’t deny that the market is going higher, so we need to adjust.

Why, and how is the market moving higher? It's simple: supply and demand. If there are more buyers than there are sellers, then prices go up. The market is not the economy, and last I checked, the stock market does not read the newspaper, nor does the market doesn’t know about current events.

The market moves, unaware of the nation’s political ups and downs, nor does it care about geopolitical saber-rattling halfway across the world. The market is simply a collection of bids and offers, and most importantly, price.

Now how the bids and offers move, that is a different story, of course. In a stock market bubble, all news, no matter how bad, is perceived as good. And right now, equity markets are going on about its path, unaware of any of the troubling headlines we read in the papers.

However, the VIX is still elevated. This is telling me two things:

While the market might be decoupled from the economy and all the bad news, but it is paying attention to it. While the stock market rose on Friday and Monday, the VIX also rose; perhaps some risk being put into the protests stalling the economy The market is not complacent. While the market is happy to continue going higher and allowing higher valuations, the market is worried about a sharp change in sentiment, which could turn things around fast

The market is a like a newborn baby, containing all the knowledge in the universe, and completely oblivious to the troubles and worries of a nation. Raising a baby in the middle of a pandemic has been a grounding experience. My second daughter Abigail was born December 19, 2019. Her first few months on earth have been a confusing time for everyone, and especially for the markets, starting with the pandemic and then the economic fallout. China shut down its economy in January, followed by Japan and Korea in February, and all the while the U.S. stock market continued to climb.

My wife and I managed as best we could for the first two months, developing a dependency on coffee and increasingly trying new methods of caffeine. Being a baby is hard: there is acid reflux, colic, hiccups, and burps, and you are completely dependent on caregivers for all your needs. When the quarantine started, it did little change to my social life, but it did bring me closer to my family. And for the first few weeks it was rough: Sleep was even harder to come by, I was filled with fear and worry. But I would look at Abby, with some jealousy, and thought about how she was going about her life without any clue about the outside world. She wasn’t aware of essential workers, ventilators, PPE. She certainly didn't know about social distancing.

As late March rolled in, the situation for the market and economy felt dire, when jobless claims were just starting to roll in and volatility was seemingly endless, with exhausting moves up and down. Amid the chaos, my daily moment of zen was to play with Abby. I could forget the outside world and just look at her. To be able to smile at her and get her beautiful smile back. Looking at her cute face gave me confidence that I was on the right path. As the weeks passed, those sweet baby smiles turned to the sweetest little baby giggles. Along with those giggles, the psychology shifted in the market. The buyers emerged, and the sellers disappeared, and the collection of bids and offers started to rise.

Despite the problems out there, we can still find reasons for optimism: The U.S. is launching astronauts into space and pharmaceuticals are in the middle of their own race, advancing the biotech industry. Technology has enabled the work-from-home environment we live in, by leaps and bounds.

Some have drawn parallels with this moment to the events of 1968, but even amid that unrest, the market was able to advance: the S&P 500 managed to return 10.8%. 1969 was characterized by fewer riots, the moon landing, and better feelings, but it also marked the beginning of a one-and-a-half year bear market. Good feelings don’t buy stocks.

So how do we react amid this market environment? Historically, investors have turned to high grade bonds, and low volatility stocks, which are typically value stocks with low PE ratios. Both bonds and value have serious issues. But right now, the low PE companies are the weakest. Such companies are either not prepared or suited to adapt to the Covid-19 economy or they have balance sheets that are so weak they can’t sustain one or two bad quarters.

Somethings matter in life more than others. Just like some things matter to the stock market than others. The quarantine has reminded me connection to loved ones is more important than some of the activities I have been missing. For the market, the bond market liquidity matters more than the dire economic data. Is there a better approach than just buying the market and hoping for the best? In my view, yes, it is active management combined with a hedge component. Selecting stocks that have strong balance sheets, to take advantage of low yields, and selecting stocks that will thrive in the current economic conditions will be able to outperform in this extreme condition. All the while prepared with a long volatility component which can take advantage of market dislocations.

