What New Coins Are Coming to Coinbase? Why VET Crypto Should Be Next!

One of the most prominent global crypto exchanges out there, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) never ceases to create excitement in the market. The so-called “Coinbase effect,” which takes place following the listing of a particular token on this exchange, has provided many-a-catalyst for traders over the years. And among the tokens currently being considered, VeChain (VET-USD) is one of the more promising options. I think VET crypto would certainly be a nice addition to the platform, personally.

Why’s that?

Well, VeChain is one token I’ve been interested in buying for some time. However, this cryptocurrency is one of many that are not currently available on Coinbase. As a Coinbase user, this is a source of frustration. That said, I can understand why this exchange has to limit its options to the highest-flyers right now.

Here’s more on why I think VET crypto could be the next up on the listing docket for Coinbase.

Could VET Crypto Finally Get Listed on Coinbase?

Among the top cryptocurrencies in discussion for listing on Coinbase is VeChain. In fact, this token currently takes second spot on the list, in terms of coins that have been mentioned as potential additions, ranked by market capitalization. From this perspective, it’s easy to see why VET-USD is a top contender. It’s a meaningfully-sized token, providing real utility.

What I like about VeChain specifically is the real world use case this project provides. Essentially, using VeChain’s proprietary technology, companies are able to track shipments of goods around the globe using the blockchain. The blockchain is essentially a digital ledger. Accordingly, VeChain has repurposed its ledger to support logistics information.

Given the globalized world we live in, sounds like a good idea. Even better — this technology is integrated with the ever-growing Internet of Things (IoT). Essentially, using QR codes, companies can access the blockchain directly and see where their package is, its temperature, and other data. I think this network could provide some game-changing value. However, buying and selling this token isn’t yet easy for the average individual.

Once VeChain is listed (which I believe it will be), I think this token could really run. Until then, this is a top cryptocurrency on my watch list right now.

