What Negative Oil Prices? Benchmark WTI Crude Soars 65% in Less Than 2 Days

Monday's historic price crash for U.S. benchmark WTI crude -- which hit negative $37.63/barrel -- sent shockwaves through the industry and across Wall Street. But it didn't last long: By Thursday morning, WTI crude prices had rebounded sharply, hitting an intraday high of $18.15/barrel. That was up 68.4% over Wednesday's opening price of $10.78/barrel.

U.S. oil stocks rose to varying degrees on the price rebound. Shares of oil driller Apache Corporation soared more than 12% in morning trading, while integrated oil major ExxonMobil saw a more modest 5% gain.

Image source: Getty Images.

On a technicality

Monday's negative oil prices were mostly caused by a short-term oil storage crunch.

It's all a bit technical, but basically, Tuesday represented a deadline to find a place to store crude oil. However, thanks to the coronavirus-induced drop in demand, most storage was already full. So instead of selling their crude oil, investors had to pay almost $40/barrel to convince someone with storage to take it off their hands.

By Wednesday, that deadline had passed, which is why prices are no longer negative. However, that doesn't explain the jump in prices from Wednesday to Thursday.

Possible reasons

Some analysts attributed the increased WTI crude prices to a belief among energy investors that this week's historically low prices will prompt further production cuts, leading ultimately to higher oil prices.

Others pointed to a Wednesday tweet by President Donald Trump that seemed to threaten Iran. Instability in the Middle East often leads to higher oil prices. A slight drop in initial U.S. jobless claims, reported Thursday, and optimism about a potential partial reopening of the U.S. economy may also have been factors.

10 stocks we like better than ExxonMobil

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ExxonMobil wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

John Bromels owns shares of Apache. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.