What This Nearly $1 Million Ambarella Insider Sale Means With Shares Up 18% in a Year

Key Points

A senior VP at Ambarella reported selling 10,000 common shares for a transaction value of $888,000 on July 1, 2026.

The sale represented 5.75% of the executive's holdings at the time of the transaction.

The disposition involved solely direct holdings, with post-transaction direct shares at 155,924 and indirect shares unchanged at 8,000, as reported in the Form 4 filing.

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On July 1, 2026, Ju Chi-Hong, a senior VP at Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), disclosed the sale of 10,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Transaction value $888,400.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 155,924 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $13.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($88.84); post-transaction value based on July 1, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Ju Chi-Hong’s historical transaction activity?

This 10,000-share sale is larger than Ju Chi-Hong’s average sell-only transaction size (~3,569 shares) and exceeds the majority of recent transactions, though it remains below the maximum single sale of 11,213 shares recorded since July 2023.

This 10,000-share sale is larger than Ju Chi-Hong’s average sell-only transaction size (~3,569 shares) and exceeds the majority of recent transactions, though it remains below the maximum single sale of 11,213 shares recorded since July 2023. What impact does this trade have on the insider’s overall ownership in Ambarella?

Direct holdings decreased by 5.75%, leaving Ju Chi-Hong with 155,924 directly held shares and 8,000 indirectly held shares, maintaining a substantial continuing position in the company.

Direct holdings decreased by 5.75%, leaving Ju Chi-Hong with 155,924 directly held shares and 8,000 indirectly held shares, maintaining a substantial continuing position in the company. Was the transaction executed at a premium, and what was the market context at the time?

The weighted average sale price was around $88.84 per share, compared to a July 1, 2026 market close of $88.34 and an opening price of $83.63, placing the execution price ~6.2% above the session’s open and nearly flat to the close.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-07-01) $88.84 Market capitalization $3.44 billion Revenue (TTM) $405.19 million 1-year price change 16.40%

* 1-year performance calculated using July 1st, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Ambarella develops advanced video processing and AI-powered system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for automotive, security, robotics, and consumer electronics applications.

The firm generates revenue by selling high-performance semiconductor products to OEMs and ODMs, leveraging proprietary video compression and computer vision technology.

It serves automotive manufacturers, security and surveillance providers, robotics firms, and consumer electronics brands seeking integrated imaging and AI capabilities.

Ambarella, Inc. is a leading semiconductor company specializing in high-definition video processing and AI-based computer vision chips. The company’s integrated SoC designs enable superior image quality, low power consumption, and advanced analytics for a broad range of end markets. Ambarella’s strategic focus on automotive and security segments, combined with its deep expertise in video and AI, provides a competitive advantage in enabling next-generation intelligent devices.

What this transaction means for investors

Chip company executives routinely sell to diversify pay that arrives mostly as equity, and the absence of a 10b5-1 plan suggests the timing was his call, and selling near $88.84 after the stock climbed from an $83.63 open seems like expected opportunism.



Fundamentally, the business itself has momentum. Revenue rose 16.9% to $100.4 million in the latest quarter as automotive revenue hit an all-time record, and management guided for $105 million to $111 million in revenue next quarter. The company still runs a GAAP loss, mostly from stock comp, but non-GAAP earnings improved to $0.11 per share and the board just authorized a new $50 million buyback. CEO Fermi Wang also gave reason to be optimistic, saying "demand signals for edge AI remain very strong."



For long-term investors, one insider trimming 5.75% of his stake matters far less than whether Ambarella can convert this edge AI demand into sustained profitability. With shares up 18% over the past year, slightly trailing the S&P 500's 20%, that path to real GAAP profits is the thing to watch.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.