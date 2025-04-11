Personal Finance

What the Monthly Boost to Your Paycheck Would Be in Each State If Income Taxes Were Eliminated

April 11, 2025 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by Emily Fowler for GOBankingRates->

During President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, he raised the idea of replacing income taxes with tariffs on all imported goods.

While it’s far from becoming a reality, with experts questioning whether it’s feasible (CNBC shared that over the past 70 years, tariffs have rarely made up more than 2% of total federal revenue), it raises a question: How much bigger would paychecks get without income tax being deducted?

Read Next: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: 10 States That Would Benefit the Least

Check Out: How To Turn Your Tax Refund Into an Extra $1K This Year

To get an idea, GOBankingRates used the average salary per state, according to Forbes, and SmartAsset’s federal income tax calculator for the 2024-2025 filing season. The results show how much extra could be included in monthly paychecks without federal income tax deductions on each state’s average salary.

Also see 17 stupidly simple ways to save 20% more of your paycheck.

Alabama        

  • Average salary: $50,620
  • Monthly boost: $340.83

Explore More: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: 5 Ways This Could Impact Your Salary in 2025

Alaska

  • Average salary: $66,130
  • Monthly boost: $532.42

Arizona          

  • Average salary: $58,620
  • Monthly boost: $420.83

Arkansas       

  • Average salary: $48,570
  • Monthly boost: $320.33

California      

  • Average salary: $73,220
  • Monthly boost: $662.42

Colorado       

  • Average salary: $67,870
  • Monthly boost: $564.33

Connecticut  

  • Average salary: $69,310
  • Monthly boost: $590.75

Delaware      

  • Average salary: $62,260
  • Monthly boost: $461.50

Florida           

  • Average salary: $55,980
  • Monthly boost: $394.42

Georgia         

  • Average salary: $58,000
  • Monthly boost: $414.67

Hawaii

  • Average salary: $61,420
  • Monthly boost: $448.83

Idaho 

  • Average salary: $51,350
  • Monthly boost: $348.17

Illinois

  • Average salary: $63,930
  • Monthly boost: $492.08

Indiana          

  • Average salary: $53,500
  • Monthly boost: $369.67

Iowa   

  • Average salary: $53,520
  • Monthly boost: $369.83

Kansas           

  • Average salary: $52,850
  • Monthly boost: $363.17

Kentucky       

  • Average salary: $51,490
  • Monthly boost: $349.58

Louisiana       

  • Average salary: $50,940
  • Monthly boost: $344.08

Maine

  • Average salary: $55,960
  • Monthly boost: $394.25

Maryland      

  • Average salary: $69,750
  • Monthly boost: $598.83

Massachusetts         

  • Average salary: $76,600
  • Monthly boost: $724.42

Michigan       

  • Average salary: $58,000
  • Monthly boost: $414.67

Minnesota    

  • Average salary: $63,640
  • Monthly boost: $486.75

Mississippi    

  • Average salary: $45,180
  • Monthly boost: $286.42

Missouri       

  • Average salary: $54,520
  • Monthly boost: $379.83

Montana       

  • Average salary: $52,200
  • Monthly boost: $356.67

Nebraska      

  • Average salary: $55,070
  • Monthly boost: $385.33

Nevada          

  • Average salary: $55,490
  • Monthly boost: $389.58

New Hampshire

  • Average salary: $62,550
  • Monthly boost: $466.83

New Jersey   

  • Average salary: $70,890
  • Monthly boost: $619.67

New Mexico 

  • Average salary: $54,400
  • Monthly boost: $378.67

New York      

  • Average salary: $74,870
  • Monthly boost: $692.67

North Carolina         

  • Average salary: $56,220
  • Monthly boost: $396.83

North Dakota

  • Average salary: $55,800
  • Monthly boost: $392.67

Ohio   

  • Average salary: $56,530
  • Monthly boost: $399.92

Oklahoma     

  • Average salary: $50,940
  • Monthly boost: $344.08

Oregon          

  • Average salary: $62,680
  • Monthly boost: $469.17

Pennsylvania

  • Average salary: $58,470
  • Monthly boost: $419.33

Rhode Island

  • Average salary: $64,530
  • Monthly boost: $503.08

South Carolina         

  • Average salary: $50,650
  • Monthly boost: $341.17

South Dakota

  • Average salary: $49,890
  • Monthly boost: $333.58

Tennessee     

  • Average salary: $52,820
  • Monthly boost: $362.83

Texas 

  • Average salary: $57,300
  • Monthly boost: $407.67

Utah   

  • Average salary: $57,360
  • Monthly boost: $408.25

Vermont       

  • Average salary: $59,190
  • Monthly boost: $426.58

Virginia          

  • Average salary: $65,590
  • Monthly boost: $522.50

Washington  

  • Average salary: $72,350
  • Monthly boost: $646.50

West Virginia

  • Average salary: $49,170
  • Monthly boost: $326.33

Wisconsin     

  • Average salary: $56,120
  • Monthly boost: $395.83

Wyoming      

  • Average salary: $54,440
  • Monthly boost: $379.08

This comparison used each state’s average salary and a single filing status to determine the monthly paycheck boost. Additionally, it factors in only federal income tax, not state taxes. Some states, like Texas, Florida and Washington, are free from state income tax, so residents of those states would already be a step ahead. Residents where state income tax is already high, like New York and Vermont, would still be losing a chunk of their paycheck even if federal taxes were eliminated.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GoBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What the Monthly Boost to Your Paycheck Would Be in Each State If Income Taxes Were Eliminated

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.