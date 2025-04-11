What the Monthly Boost to Your Paycheck Would Be in Each State If Income Taxes Were Eliminated

During President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, he raised the idea of replacing income taxes with tariffs on all imported goods.

While it’s far from becoming a reality, with experts questioning whether it’s feasible (CNBC shared that over the past 70 years, tariffs have rarely made up more than 2% of total federal revenue), it raises a question: How much bigger would paychecks get without income tax being deducted?

To get an idea, GOBankingRates used the average salary per state, according to Forbes, and SmartAsset’s federal income tax calculator for the 2024-2025 filing season. The results show how much extra could be included in monthly paychecks without federal income tax deductions on each state’s average salary.

Alabama

Average salary: $50,620

$50,620 Monthly boost: $340.83

Alaska

Average salary: $66,130

$66,130 Monthly boost: $532.42

Arizona

Average salary: $58,620

$58,620 Monthly boost: $420.83

Arkansas

Average salary: $48,570

$48,570 Monthly boost: $320.33

California

Average salary: $73,220

$73,220 Monthly boost: $662.42

Colorado

Average salary: $67,870

$67,870 Monthly boost: $564.33

Connecticut

Average salary: $69,310

$69,310 Monthly boost: $590.75

Delaware

Average salary: $62,260

$62,260 Monthly boost: $461.50

Florida

Average salary: $55,980

$55,980 Monthly boost: $394.42

Georgia

Average salary: $58,000

$58,000 Monthly boost: $414.67

Hawaii

Average salary: $61,420

$61,420 Monthly boost: $448.83

Idaho

Average salary: $51,350

$51,350 Monthly boost: $348.17

Illinois

Average salary: $63,930

$63,930 Monthly boost: $492.08

Indiana

Average salary: $53,500

$53,500 Monthly boost: $369.67

Iowa

Average salary: $53,520

$53,520 Monthly boost: $369.83

Kansas

Average salary: $52,850

$52,850 Monthly boost: $363.17

Kentucky

Average salary: $51,490

$51,490 Monthly boost: $349.58

Louisiana

Average salary: $50,940

$50,940 Monthly boost: $344.08

Maine

Average salary: $55,960

$55,960 Monthly boost: $394.25

Maryland

Average salary: $69,750

$69,750 Monthly boost: $598.83

Massachusetts

Average salary: $76,600

$76,600 Monthly boost: $724.42

Michigan

Average salary: $58,000

$58,000 Monthly boost: $414.67

Minnesota

Average salary: $63,640

$63,640 Monthly boost: $486.75

Mississippi

Average salary: $45,180

$45,180 Monthly boost: $286.42

Missouri

Average salary: $54,520

$54,520 Monthly boost: $379.83

Montana

Average salary: $52,200

$52,200 Monthly boost: $356.67

Nebraska

Average salary: $55,070

$55,070 Monthly boost: $385.33

Nevada

Average salary: $55,490

$55,490 Monthly boost: $389.58

New Hampshire

Average salary: $62,550

$62,550 Monthly boost: $466.83

New Jersey

Average salary: $70,890

$70,890 Monthly boost: $619.67

New Mexico

Average salary: $54,400

$54,400 Monthly boost: $378.67

New York

Average salary: $74,870

$74,870 Monthly boost: $692.67

North Carolina

Average salary: $56,220

$56,220 Monthly boost: $396.83

North Dakota

Average salary: $55,800

$55,800 Monthly boost: $392.67

Ohio

Average salary: $56,530

$56,530 Monthly boost: $399.92

Oklahoma

Average salary: $50,940

$50,940 Monthly boost: $344.08

Oregon

Average salary: $62,680

$62,680 Monthly boost: $469.17

Pennsylvania

Average salary: $58,470

$58,470 Monthly boost: $419.33

Rhode Island

Average salary: $64,530

$64,530 Monthly boost: $503.08

South Carolina

Average salary: $50,650

$50,650 Monthly boost: $341.17

South Dakota

Average salary: $49,890

$49,890 Monthly boost: $333.58

Tennessee

Average salary: $52,820

$52,820 Monthly boost: $362.83

Texas

Average salary: $57,300

$57,300 Monthly boost: $407.67

Utah

Average salary: $57,360

$57,360 Monthly boost: $408.25

Vermont

Average salary: $59,190

$59,190 Monthly boost: $426.58

Virginia

Average salary: $65,590

$65,590 Monthly boost: $522.50

Washington

Average salary: $72,350

$72,350 Monthly boost: $646.50

West Virginia

Average salary: $49,170

$49,170 Monthly boost: $326.33

Wisconsin

Average salary: $56,120

$56,120 Monthly boost: $395.83

Wyoming

Average salary: $54,440

$54,440 Monthly boost: $379.08

This comparison used each state’s average salary and a single filing status to determine the monthly paycheck boost. Additionally, it factors in only federal income tax, not state taxes. Some states, like Texas, Florida and Washington, are free from state income tax, so residents of those states would already be a step ahead. Residents where state income tax is already high, like New York and Vermont, would still be losing a chunk of their paycheck even if federal taxes were eliminated.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

