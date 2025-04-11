What the Monthly Boost to Your Paycheck Would Be in Each State If Income Taxes Were Eliminated

During President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, he raised the idea of replacing income taxes with tariffs on all imported goods.
While it’s far from becoming a reality, with experts questioning whether it’s feasible (CNBC shared that over the past 70 years, tariffs have rarely made up more than 2% of total federal revenue), it raises a question: How much bigger would paychecks get without income tax being deducted?
To get an idea, GOBankingRates used the average salary per state, according to Forbes, and SmartAsset’s federal income tax calculator for the 2024-2025 filing season. The results show how much extra could be included in monthly paychecks without federal income tax deductions on each state’s average salary.
Alabama
- Average salary: $50,620
- Monthly boost: $340.83
Alaska
- Average salary: $66,130
- Monthly boost: $532.42
Arizona
- Average salary: $58,620
- Monthly boost: $420.83
Arkansas
- Average salary: $48,570
- Monthly boost: $320.33
California
- Average salary: $73,220
- Monthly boost: $662.42
Colorado
- Average salary: $67,870
- Monthly boost: $564.33
Connecticut
- Average salary: $69,310
- Monthly boost: $590.75
Delaware
- Average salary: $62,260
- Monthly boost: $461.50
Florida
- Average salary: $55,980
- Monthly boost: $394.42
Georgia
- Average salary: $58,000
- Monthly boost: $414.67
Hawaii
- Average salary: $61,420
- Monthly boost: $448.83
Idaho
- Average salary: $51,350
- Monthly boost: $348.17
Illinois
- Average salary: $63,930
- Monthly boost: $492.08
Indiana
- Average salary: $53,500
- Monthly boost: $369.67
Iowa
- Average salary: $53,520
- Monthly boost: $369.83
Kansas
- Average salary: $52,850
- Monthly boost: $363.17
Kentucky
- Average salary: $51,490
- Monthly boost: $349.58
Louisiana
- Average salary: $50,940
- Monthly boost: $344.08
Maine
- Average salary: $55,960
- Monthly boost: $394.25
Maryland
- Average salary: $69,750
- Monthly boost: $598.83
Massachusetts
- Average salary: $76,600
- Monthly boost: $724.42
Michigan
- Average salary: $58,000
- Monthly boost: $414.67
Minnesota
- Average salary: $63,640
- Monthly boost: $486.75
Mississippi
- Average salary: $45,180
- Monthly boost: $286.42
Missouri
- Average salary: $54,520
- Monthly boost: $379.83
Montana
- Average salary: $52,200
- Monthly boost: $356.67
Nebraska
- Average salary: $55,070
- Monthly boost: $385.33
Nevada
- Average salary: $55,490
- Monthly boost: $389.58
New Hampshire
- Average salary: $62,550
- Monthly boost: $466.83
New Jersey
- Average salary: $70,890
- Monthly boost: $619.67
New Mexico
- Average salary: $54,400
- Monthly boost: $378.67
New York
- Average salary: $74,870
- Monthly boost: $692.67
North Carolina
- Average salary: $56,220
- Monthly boost: $396.83
North Dakota
- Average salary: $55,800
- Monthly boost: $392.67
Ohio
- Average salary: $56,530
- Monthly boost: $399.92
Oklahoma
- Average salary: $50,940
- Monthly boost: $344.08
Oregon
- Average salary: $62,680
- Monthly boost: $469.17
Pennsylvania
- Average salary: $58,470
- Monthly boost: $419.33
Rhode Island
- Average salary: $64,530
- Monthly boost: $503.08
South Carolina
- Average salary: $50,650
- Monthly boost: $341.17
South Dakota
- Average salary: $49,890
- Monthly boost: $333.58
Tennessee
- Average salary: $52,820
- Monthly boost: $362.83
Texas
- Average salary: $57,300
- Monthly boost: $407.67
Utah
- Average salary: $57,360
- Monthly boost: $408.25
Vermont
- Average salary: $59,190
- Monthly boost: $426.58
Virginia
- Average salary: $65,590
- Monthly boost: $522.50
Washington
- Average salary: $72,350
- Monthly boost: $646.50
West Virginia
- Average salary: $49,170
- Monthly boost: $326.33
Wisconsin
- Average salary: $56,120
- Monthly boost: $395.83
Wyoming
- Average salary: $54,440
- Monthly boost: $379.08
This comparison used each state’s average salary and a single filing status to determine the monthly paycheck boost. Additionally, it factors in only federal income tax, not state taxes. Some states, like Texas, Florida and Washington, are free from state income tax, so residents of those states would already be a step ahead. Residents where state income tax is already high, like New York and Vermont, would still be losing a chunk of their paycheck even if federal taxes were eliminated.
Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.
