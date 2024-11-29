What Millennials Can Expect To Pay in Rent in These 16 California Cities

Paying to live and rent in California will always be expensive, but millennials feel the financial sting more than other generations. In a recent GOBankingRates study on the average rental cost across major U.S. metros, key findings revealed that millennials pay on average 11.5% more for housing.

GOBankingRates was able to find out how much more money millennials pay to rent one- and two-bedroom apartments in 16 California cities by adding 11.5% to the average rent.

Let’s see how much it costs millennials to rent in these 16 California cities.

Los Angeles

Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,062

$2,062 Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,628

San Diego

Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,161

$2,161 Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,708

San Jose

Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,599

$2,599 Average rent for two-bedroom: $3,084

San Francisco

Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,949

$2,949 Average rent for two-bedroom: $3,496

Fresno

Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,171

$1,171 Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,444

Sacramento

Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,502

$1,502 Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,898

Long Beach

Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,730

$1,730 Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,120

Oakland

Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,063

$2,063 Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,475

Anaheim

Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,172

$2,172 Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,680

Riverside

Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,648

$1,648 Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,980

Santa Ana

Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,165

$2,165 Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,553

Irvine

Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,825

$2,825 Average rent for two-bedroom: $3,463

Chula Vista

Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,933

$1,933 Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,530

Fremont

Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,434

$2,434 Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,949

Santa Clarita

Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,238

$2,238 Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,723

Moreno Valley

Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,748

$1,748 Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,989

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost of major U.S. cities and the cost of living in those cities. First, GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The average overall rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost and two-bedroom rental cost were sourced from ApartmentList. The cost of living for millennials was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Millennials Can Expect To Pay in Rent in These 16 California Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.