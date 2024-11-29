What Millennials Can Expect To Pay in Rent in These 16 California Cities

Paying to live and rent in California will always be expensive, but millennials feel the financial sting more than other generations. In a recent GOBankingRates study on the average rental cost across major U.S. metros, key findings revealed that millennials pay on average 11.5% more for housing.
GOBankingRates was able to find out how much more money millennials pay to rent one- and two-bedroom apartments in 16 California cities by adding 11.5% to the average rent.
Let’s see how much it costs millennials to rent in these 16 California cities.
Los Angeles
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,062
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,628
San Diego
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,161
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,708
San Jose
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,599
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $3,084
San Francisco
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,949
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $3,496
Fresno
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,171
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,444
Sacramento
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,502
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,898
Long Beach
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,730
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,120
Oakland
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,063
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,475
Anaheim
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,172
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,680
Riverside
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,648
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,980
Santa Ana
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,165
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,553
Irvine
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,825
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $3,463
Chula Vista
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,933
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,530
Fremont
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,434
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,949
Santa Clarita
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,238
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,723
Moreno Valley
- Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,748
- Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,989
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost of major U.S. cities and the cost of living in those cities. First, GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The average overall rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost and two-bedroom rental cost were sourced from ApartmentList. The cost of living for millennials was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Millennials Can Expect To Pay in Rent in These 16 California Cities
