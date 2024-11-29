News & Insights

Personal Finance

What Millennials Can Expect To Pay in Rent in These 16 California Cities

November 29, 2024 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

Paying to live and rent in California will always be expensive, but millennials feel the financial sting more than other generations. In a recent GOBankingRates study on the average rental cost across major U.S. metros, key findings revealed that millennials pay on average 11.5% more for housing.

See More: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

Learn More: Why Skipping a Financial Advisor Could Be Your Biggest Money Mistake

GOBankingRates was able to find out how much more money millennials pay to rent one- and two-bedroom apartments in 16 California cities by adding 11.5% to the average rent.

Let’s see how much it costs millennials to rent in these 16 California cities.

Morning commute into Los Angeles at sunrise stock photo

Los Angeles

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,062
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,628

Check Out: 5 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025

Discover More: Real Estate Agents Explain Why You Should Never Invest in These 7 Home Features

Aerial view of Harbor Drive flanked by highrise hotels and condominiums to the right and the San Diego Convention Center, home to Comic Con, to the left.

San Diego

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,161
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,708

Explore Next: Real Estate: 10 Housing Markets Buyers Are Flocking To as Rates Drop

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

San Jose

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,599
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $3,084
San Francisco skyline at sunset, California, USA.

San Francisco

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,949
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $3,496

View More: 5 Southern Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Fresno, United States - March 8, 2015: Downtown Fresno Street Scene, looking down Van Ness Avenue, with a Radisson Hotel, and several office buildings in the scene, and cars in the lower part of the view, and banners on the side of the street advertising Downtown Fresno.

Fresno

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,171
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,444
Upscale California neighborhood.

Sacramento

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,502
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,898

Read Next: America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Suburbs With Home Values Under $500,000

Long Beach is a city on the Pacific Coast of the United States, within the Los Angeles metropolitan area of Southern California.

Long Beach

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,730
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,120
Oakland, Alameda County, California, USA.

Oakland

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,063
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,475

For You: 3 Best States to Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

Elevated daytime view of the Anaheim, California skyline.

Anaheim

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,172
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,680
Downtown Riverside skyline aerial view with Blue Mountain (center), Box Springs Mountain (right), and the partially snowcapped San Bernardino Mountains in the far distance.

Riverside

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,648
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,980

That’s Interesting: 5 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025

Santa Ana is the county seat and second most populous city in Orange County, California in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Santa Ana

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,165
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,553
A hillside with many houses in Irvine in southern Orange County, California, with mountains in the background.

Irvine

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,825
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $3,463

Trending Now: 3 Best Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Real Estate Agents

Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh largest city in Southern California, the fourteenth largest city in the state of California.

Chula Vista

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,933
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,530
Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

Fremont

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,434
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,949

See Next: 4 Best International Cities to Buy a House in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Experts

Aerial of tract housing and American suburban development in Southern California at sunset.

Santa Clarita

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $2,238
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $2,723
Daytime aerial view of a suburban neighborhood in Moreno Valley, California, USA.

Moreno Valley

  • Average rent for one-bedroom: $1,748
  • Average rent for two-bedroom: $1,989

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost of major U.S. cities and the cost of living in those cities. First, GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The average overall rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost and two-bedroom rental cost were sourced from ApartmentList. The cost of living for millennials was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Millennials Can Expect To Pay in Rent in These 16 California Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.