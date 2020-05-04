What Might Gilead's Covid-19 Drug Cost, $10 or $4,500?

What will be the cost of a course of treatment of remdesivir, the Gilead Sciences therapeutic authorized by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday to treat Covid-19?

In a report issued Friday, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, an influential research group that issues recommendation on drug pricing, suggested that Gilead could charge around $4,500 for a treatment course, based on a model that takes into account the cost-effectiveness of the drug.

If the company were to set the price on the basis of the cost to Gilead (ticker: GILD) of the drug, it recommended charging $10 per course.

The debate is moot for the moment, as Gilead has said it would donate its current stock of more than 140,000 treatment courses. But it could be important in the coming months if remdesivir becomes and remains the standard of care for Covid-19 patients.

“Gilead has been very cautious about suggesting any pricing range, or thresholds,” SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges wrote in a note on Monday. “However, they did suggest last week that ultimately they believe that remdesivir will not be dilutive to their overall profitability or return on capital, which is consistent with the company ultimately capturing a profit on its sale.”

Shares of Gilead were up 1.2% shortly after the market opened on Monday. The S&P 500 was down 1%. Shares dropped 4.8% on Friday, in advance of the announcement by the FDA, and after three Wall Street analysts issued downgrades on the stock.

In a note on Sunday riffing on the ICER report, Jefferies analyst Michael J. Yee wrote that, extrapolating from ICER’s numbers, it would be easy to see $1 billion of remdesivir sales this year.

Despite investor excitement over the drug, which has driven Gilead stock up 23% in 2020, analysts have argued that it would have little impact on Gilead’s cash flow, and have generally played down its significance for the company from a financial perspective.

ICER’s two pricing proposals for remdesivir are based on divergent theories of drug pricing. The $10 figure is based on a “cost recovery pricing” model, which would base the drug’s price on its cost to the company. ICER based the $10 figure entirely on the cost of producing a course of remdesivir, arguing that research and development costs should be pegged at zero, in part because the drug was developed as part of a hepatitis C program that produced other successful drugs that were profitable for the company.

The $4,500 figure was based on a more standard “cost-effectiveness” model, using the results of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease trial of remdesivir to determine the efficacy of the drug.

ICER noted, however, that data from the NIAID study that showed remdesivir decreased deaths from Covid-19 didn’t reach statistical significance. The $4,500 figure assumes that the drug does have a mortality benefit. If it doesn’t, its recommended cost-effectiveness pricing would be far lower, at $390.

