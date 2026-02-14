What Might Be Behind One Fund's New $40 Million Bet on Rogers Corporation Stock?

Key Points

ACK Asset Management acquired 436,707 shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $39.99 million, reflecting the new purchase of Rogers shares.

Rogers stake represents 5% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On February 13, 2026, ACK Asset Management LLC disclosed a new position in Rogers (NYSE:ROG), acquiring 436,707 shares in an estimated $39.99 million trade.

What happened

What else to know

This was a new position, representing 5.0% of the fund's 13F assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: MTRN: $59.03 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSE: GVA: $57.67 million (7.3% of AUM) NYSE: WMS: $56.48 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSE: ATS: $50.84 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSE: CNM: $46.77 million (5.9% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, Rogers shares were priced at $108.98, up 25.0% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 12.1 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $108.98 Market capitalization $1.92 billion Revenue (TTM) $801.5 million Net income (TTM) ($66.9 million)

Company snapshot

Rogers provides engineered materials and components, including circuit materials, ceramic substrates, busbars, cooling solutions, polyurethane and silicone materials, and elastomer components.

It generates revenue by designing, manufacturing, and selling advanced materials for use in electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace, defense, clean energy, and industrial applications.

Primary customers include manufacturers in the EV/HEV, wireless, automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, and mass transit sectors worldwide.

Rogers is a global provider of high-performance engineered materials, serving diverse markets with a focus on advanced electronics and elastomeric solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Engineered materials suppliers do not always flash headline growth, but they tend to show up when end markets quietly turn.



Rogers delivered $216.0 million in third quarter sales, up 6.5% sequentially, with gross margin expanding to 33.5%. Adjusted earnings per share jumped to $0.90 from $0.34 in the prior quarter, while adjusted EBITDA improved to $37.2 million. Free cash flow reached $21.2 million, and cash on hand rose to $167.8 million even after $10 million in share repurchases.



The Advanced Electronics Solutions segment benefited from stronger EV, wireless infrastructure, and industrial demand, while Elastomeric Material Solutions saw gains in aerospace, defense, and portable electronics. Management expects fourth quarter sales between $190 million and $205 million, with typical seasonality tempering sequential growth.



At 5% of assets, this is a sizable allocation within a portfolio already concentrated in industrial and infrastructure names like Materion, Granite Construction and Advanced Drainage Systems. Shares are up 25% over the past year, yet still trade below peak margins seen in stronger cycles.



For long-term investors, the bet hinges on margin durability and exposure to EV and aerospace recovery. If cost initiatives stick and demand normalizes, operating leverage could surprise to the upside

Should you buy stock in Rogers right now?

Before you buy stock in Rogers, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rogers wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Drainage Systems and Materion. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

