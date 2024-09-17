What the Middle Class Makes in 30 Ultra-Wealthy American Towns

Achieving middle-class status isn’t as easy as it was, say, 50 years ago. According to Pew Research Center data published in 2022, the share of adults who live in middle-class households fell from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021. Among the chief reasons it’s difficult to make the middle-class cut: widening income gaps and the rise of mega businesses that put smaller businesses in economically precarious positions.

Whether you’re middle class or not depends, in part, on where you live. For example, what qualifies you as middle class in Williamson, West Virginia, certainly won’t qualify you as such in San Francisco, where the cost of living is much higher.

To get an in-depth understanding of what the American middle class makes in ultra-wealthy towns, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the U.S. to find those where a $250,000 income is considered middle class. The cities were sorted to show the highest minimum and maximum income range, representing cities with the wealthiest middle-class families in the country.

30. Bethesda, Maryland

Minimum income considered middle class: $187,724

$187,724 Maximum income considered middle class: $563,172

$563,172 Household mean income: $281,586

$281,586 Monthly cost of living: $9,608

29. Westfield, New Jersey

Minimum income considered middle class: $187,825

$187,825 Maximum income considered middle class: $563,476

$563,476 Household mean income: $281,738

$281,738 Monthly cost of living: $9,136

28. Winchester, Massachusetts

Minimum income considered middle class: $189,088

$189,088 Maximum income considered middle class: $567,264

$567,264 Household mean income: $283,632

$283,632 Monthly cost of living: $11,588

27. Lake Forest, Illinois

Minimum income considered middle class: $189,856

$189,856 Maximum income considered middle class: $569,568

$569,568 Household mean income: $284,784

$284,784 Monthly cost of living: $8,424

26. Corte Madera, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $189,863

$189,863 Maximum income considered middle class: $569,588

$569,588 Household mean income: $284,794

$284,794 Monthly cost of living: $13,293

25. Potomac, Maryland

Minimum income considered middle class: $191,945

$191,945 Maximum income considered middle class: $575,836

$575,836 Household mean income: $287,918

$287,918 Monthly cost of living: $9,952

24. Mercer Island, Washington

Minimum income considered middle class: $193,770

$193,770 Maximum income considered middle class: $581,310

$581,310 Household mean income: $290,655

$290,655 Monthly cost of living: $15,868

23. Tenafly, New Jersey

Minimum income considered middle class: $194,064

$194,064 Maximum income considered middle class: $582,192

$582,192 Household mean income: $291,096

$291,096 Monthly cost of living: $9,413

22. Summit, New Jersey

Minimum income considered middle class: $194,339

$194,339 Maximum income considered middle class: $583,018

$583,018 Household mean income: $291,509

$291,509 Monthly cost of living: $9,667

21. Bellaire, Texas

Minimum income considered middle class: $196,403

$196,403 Maximum income considered middle class: $589,210

$589,210 Household mean income: $294,605

$294,605 Monthly cost of living: $8,293

20. Franklin Lakes, New Jersey

Minimum income considered middle class: $198,245

$198,245 Maximum income considered middle class: $594,734

$594,734 Household mean income: $297,367

$297,367 Monthly cost of living: $10,869

19. San Carlos, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $198,931

$198,931 Maximum income considered middle class: $596,794

$596,794 Household mean income: $298,397

$298,397 Monthly cost of living: $16,565

18. Pinecrest, Florida

Minimum income considered middle class: $202,944

$202,944 Maximum income considered middle class: $608,832

$608,832 Household mean income: $304,416

$304,416 Monthly cost of living: $15,620

17. Coto de Caza, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $203,925

$203,925 Maximum income considered middle class: $611,774

$611,774 Household mean income: $305,887

$305,887 Monthly cost of living: $13,917

16. Menlo Park, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $211,056

$211,056 Maximum income considered middle class: $633,168

$633,168 Household mean income: $316,584

$316,584 Monthly cost of living: $18,410

15. Town and Country, Missouri

Minimum income considered middle class: $214,381

$214,381 Maximum income considered middle class: $643,144

$643,144 Household mean income: $321,572

$321,572 Monthly cost of living: $8,061

14. Palos Verdes Estates, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $228,309

$228,309 Maximum income considered middle class: $684,926

$684,926 Household mean income: $342,463

$342,463 Monthly cost of living: $18,529

13. New Albany, Ohio

Minimum income considered middle class: $234,459

$234,459 Maximum income considered middle class: $703,376

$703,376 Household mean income: $351,688

$351,688 Monthly cost of living: $5,897

12. Southlake, Texas

Minimum income considered middle class: $240,052

$240,052 Maximum income considered middle class: $720,156

$720,156 Household mean income: $360,078

$360,078 Monthly cost of living: $9,295

11. McLean, Virginia

Minimum income considered middle class: $242,729

$242,729 Maximum income considered middle class: $728,186

$728,186 Household mean income: $364,093

$364,093 Monthly cost of living: $11,132

10. Wellesley, Massachusetts

Minimum income considered middle class: $245,201

$245,201 Maximum income considered middle class: $735,602

$735,602 Household mean income: $367,801

$367,801 Monthly cost of living: $13,802

9. Great Falls, Virginia

Minimum income considered middle class: $249,157

$249,157 Maximum income considered middle class: $747,470

$747,470 Household mean income: $373,735

$373,735 Monthly cost of living: $11,381

8. Hinsdale, Illinois

Minimum income considered middle class: $253,653

$253,653 Maximum income considered middle class: $760,958

$760,958 Household mean income: $380,479

$380,479 Monthly cost of living: $8,645

7. University Park, Texas

Minimum income considered middle class: $254,157

$254,157 Maximum income considered middle class: $762,470

$762,470 Household mean income: $381,235

$381,235 Monthly cost of living: $15,551

6. Paradise Valley, Arizona

Minimum income considered middle class: $257,095

$257,095 Maximum income considered middle class: $771,286

$771,286 Household mean income: $385,643

$385,643 Monthly cost of living: $22,221

5. Alamo, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $257,311

$257,311 Maximum income considered middle class: $771,934

$771,934 Household mean income: $385,967

$385,967 Monthly cost of living: $16,837

4. Piedmont, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $269,606

$269,606 Maximum income considered middle class: $808,818

$808,818 Household mean income: $404,409

$404,409 Monthly cost of living: $16,871

3. Winnetka, Illinois

Minimum income considered middle class: $305,992

$305,992 Maximum income considered middle class: $917,976

$917,976 Household mean income: $458,988

$458,988 Monthly cost of living: $11,580

2. Short Hills, New Jersey

Minimum income considered middle class: $321,145

$321,145 Maximum income considered middle class: $963,434

$963,434 Household mean income: $481,717

$481,717 Monthly cost of living: $14,550

1. Hillsborough, California

Minimum income considered middle class: $359,967

$359,967 Maximum income considered middle class: $1,079,900

$1,079,900 Household mean income: $539,950

$539,950 Monthly cost of living: $31,994

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the cities where a $250,000 income is considered middle class. First, GOBankingRates found basic information for cities with at least 10,000 residents, including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income and household mean income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and the average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for July 2024. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Using the cost-of-living indexes and using the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs were calculated. The expenditure and mortgage costs were used to calculate the total cost of living for each city. Pew Research Center defines the middle class by using the average income, with the minimum income being two-thirds the average and the maximum being doubled the average. Using the mean household income, the middle-class income range was calculated for each city. The cities were sorted to show the highest minimum and maximum income range, representing cities with the wealthiest “middle-class” families in the country. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 29, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What the Middle Class Makes in 30 Ultra-Wealthy American Towns

