What the Middle Class Makes in 30 Ultra-Wealthy American Towns

September 17, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates ->

Achieving middle-class status isn’t as easy as it was, say, 50 years ago. According to Pew Research Center data published in 2022, the share of adults who live in middle-class households fell from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021. Among the chief reasons it’s difficult to make the middle-class cut: widening income gaps and the rise of mega businesses that put smaller businesses in economically precarious positions.

Whether you’re middle class or not depends, in part, on where you live. For example, what qualifies you as middle class in Williamson, West Virginia, certainly won’t qualify you as such in San Francisco, where the cost of living is much higher. 

To get an in-depth understanding of what the American middle class makes in ultra-wealthy towns, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the U.S. to find those where a $250,000 income is considered middle class. The cities were sorted to show the highest minimum and maximum income range, representing cities with the wealthiest middle-class families in the country.

Maryland-Chevy-Chase

30. Bethesda, Maryland

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $187,724 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $563,172 
  • Household mean income: $281,586 
  • Monthly cost of living: $9,608

Westfield New Jersey

29. Westfield, New Jersey

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $187,825 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $563,476 
  • Household mean income: $281,738 
  • Monthly cost of living: $9,136 

Massachusetts mansion

28. Winchester, Massachusetts

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $189,088 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $567,264 
  • Household mean income: $283,632 
  • Monthly cost of living: $11,588
Illinois: Blessings on State Bed & Breakfast

27. Lake Forest, Illinois

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $189,856 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $569,568  
  • Household mean income: $284,784 
  • Monthly cost of living: $8,424
The Agua Hedionda Lagoon located adjacent to Tamarack Beach in Carlsbad, northern San Diego County, California.

26. Corte Madera, California 

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $189,863 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $569,588 
  • Household mean income: $284,794 
  • Monthly cost of living: $13,293
Potomac Maryland Zillow

25. Potomac, Maryland

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $191,945 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $575,836 
  • Household mean income: $287,918 
  • Monthly cost of living: $9,952
An aerial view of the lakefront residential community on Mercer Island, Washington State, nestled between the downtown districts of Bellevue and Seattle.

24. Mercer Island, Washington

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $193,770 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $581,310 
  • Household mean income: $290,655 
  • Monthly cost of living: $15,868

New Jersey: The Neighbour House Bed & Breakfast

23. Tenafly, New Jersey

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $194,064 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $582,192 
  • Household mean income: $291,096 
  • Monthly cost of living: $9,413
Summit, NJ, USA April 20, 2007 Daffodils Proliferate at the Reeves reed Arboretum, a Public Garden in Summit, New Jersey - Image.

22. Summit, New Jersey

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $194,339 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $583,018 
  • Household mean income: $291,509 
  • Monthly cost of living: $9,667 
Bellaire Texas Zillow

21. Bellaire, Texas

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $196,403 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $589,210 
  • Household mean income: $294,605 
  • Monthly cost of living: $8,293
11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, New Jersey, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta, jersey city

20. Franklin Lakes, New Jersey

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $198,245  
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $594,734 
  • Household mean income: $297,367 
  • Monthly cost of living: $10,869
San Carlos, California, USA - May 05, 2019: A pond in Filoli estate garden on sunny day with blue sky - Image.

19. San Carlos, California

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $198,931 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $596,794 
  • Household mean income: $298,397 
  • Monthly cost of living: $16,565

Pinecrest, Florida

18. Pinecrest, Florida

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $202,944 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $608,832 
  • Household mean income: $304,416 
  • Monthly cost of living: $15,620
Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California.

17. Coto de Caza, California

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $203,925 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $611,774 
  • Household mean income: $305,887 
  • Monthly cost of living: $13,917
Aerial: Sandhill Road, home of the venture capital firms, in Menlo Park, Silicon Valley.

16. Menlo Park, California

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $211,056 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $633,168 
  • Household mean income: $316,584 
  • Monthly cost of living: $18,410
Town and Country--Missouri

15. Town and Country, Missouri

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $214,381 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $643,144 
  • Household mean income: $321,572 
  • Monthly cost of living: $8,061
Spanish Revival in Palos Verdes Estates, California

14. Palos Verdes Estates, California

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $228,309 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $684,926  
  • Household mean income: $342,463 
  • Monthly cost of living: $18,529

Ohio mansion

13. New Albany, Ohio

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $234,459 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $703,376   
  • Household mean income: $351,688 
  • Monthly cost of living: $5,897
Escape From City Life in Southlake, Texas

12. Southlake, Texas

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $240,052 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $720,156  
  • Household mean income: $360,078 
  • Monthly cost of living: $9,295
McLean Virginia Zillow

11. McLean, Virginia

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $242,729 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $728,186 
  • Household mean income: $364,093 
  • Monthly cost of living: $11,132
Aerial view of Wellesley College Tower Court in Wellesley, Massachusetts, USA

10. Wellesley, Massachusetts

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $245,201  
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $735,602 
  • Household mean income: $367,801  
  • Monthly cost of living: $13,802
Great Falls Virginia Zillow

9. Great Falls, Virginia

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $249,157  
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $747,470 
  • Household mean income: $373,735 
  • Monthly cost of living: $11,381

Airbnb, Hamilton, Illinois, mansion

8. Hinsdale, Illinois

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $253,653 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $760,958 
  • Household mean income: $380,479 
  • Monthly cost of living: $8,645
University Park Texas Zillow

7. University Park, Texas

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $254,157 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $762,470 
  • Household mean income: $381,235 
  • Monthly cost of living: $15,551
Home in Paradise Valley Arizona Zillow

6. Paradise Valley, Arizona

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $257,095 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $771,286 
  • Household mean income: $385,643 
  • Monthly cost of living: $22,221
Alamo, California.

5. Alamo, California

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $257,311 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $771,934 
  • Household mean income: $385,967 
  • Monthly cost of living: $16,837 
Piedmont, Calif.

4. Piedmont, California

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $269,606 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $808,818 
  • Household mean income: $404,409 
  • Monthly cost of living: $16,871

WINNETKA, ILLINOIS, USA - MARCH 2018: Residential houses built in Colonial style.

3. Winnetka, Illinois

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $305,992 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $917,976 
  • Household mean income: $458,988 
  • Monthly cost of living: $11,580
Short Hills, New Jersey

2. Short Hills, New Jersey

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $321,145  
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $963,434 
  • Household mean income: $481,717 
  • Monthly cost of living: $14,550
Hillsborough, Calif.

1. Hillsborough, California

  • Minimum income considered middle class: $359,967 
  • Maximum income considered middle class: $1,079,900 
  • Household mean income: $539,950 
  • Monthly cost of living: $31,994 

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the cities where a $250,000 income is considered middle class. First, GOBankingRates found basic information for cities with at least 10,000 residents, including total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income and household mean income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and the average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for July 2024. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Using the cost-of-living indexes and using the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs were calculated. The expenditure and mortgage costs were used to calculate the total cost of living for each city. Pew Research Center defines the middle class by using the average income, with the minimum income being two-thirds the average and the maximum being doubled the average. Using the mean household income, the middle-class income range was calculated for each city. The cities were sorted to show the highest minimum and maximum income range, representing cities with the wealthiest “middle-class” families in the country. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 29, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

