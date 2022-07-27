What Microsoft, Alphabet, and Boeing's Earnings Mean for Traders and Investors

Yesterday afternoon, two giant tech companies, Microsoft (MSFT) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), reported their Q2 earnings. Those reports weren’t pretty sights. Both companies missed consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines, despite several months of those estimates being revised downwards. This morning, Boeing's (BA) earnings showed that this isn’t just a tech thing when they also reported misses on already reduced estimates for revenue and EPS.

The most remarkable thing in all three cases, though, weren’t the results themselves, it was the market reaction to the releases. In all three cases, the stocks are higher in this morning’s premarket trading as I write this. That will make no sense to those new to the market, but old hands, and anyone who has read Market Musings regularly over the last few years, will be completely unsurprised by the moves. They are yet more examples of something that I have been saying for a long time: The market reaction to news is often more influenced by positioning and sentiment going into a release than it is by the news itself.

I make no apologies for repeating myself. It is important that both traders and investors understand what is going on in situations like this, why the seemingly illogical reactions happen and what they mean for the stocks going forward. If you don’t, you will be fooled into making wrong decisions in both the short and long terms.

MSFT, GOOG, and BA have followed a similar pattern over the last few months. All have dropped significantly, rallied, or at least stabilized somewhat, then dropped again as the earnings release approached.

That can be seen on the three-month comparative chart above, where the main body of the chart represents MSFT, the green line GOOG, and the blue line BA. The net result for all of them is a loss over the last three months. That is hardly surprising given that the market overall is down over that period, but still indicative of lowered expectations. When it comes to the “illogical” reaction to bad news overnight and this morning, though, it is the dip over the last few days that is important.

That suggests that traders and investors sold all three stocks in front of earnings. Many traders will have gone into the numbers short of those stocks, and those short positions have to be covered at some point. In other words, the default reaction of traders after the numbers is to buy, almost no matter what the actual numbers are. For longer-term investors, it shows that the "whisper number," the unofficial results that investors were expecting, were worse than the official ones that Wall Street analysts were forecasting.

Those two things together create a situation where a miss on top and bottom lines can basically be ignored, and any hint of positivity in the commentary around the report becomes the focus. Understanding that is an interesting intellectual exercise in logic, but it also has real world implications for both traders (those with a shorter-term outlook) and investors (long-term).

For traders, when you see a big move in one direction going into earnings, it makes sense to take a small position in the opposite direction. If everyone is short going in, the downside reaction to bad news will be muted by two things. First, many of those who want to sell will already have done so and second, there will be plenty of buyers on any drop that does occur as the shorts cover. A position where the downside is probably limited but there is a good chance of a decent upside whatever the news is obviously a good one to have.

For investors, it is important to understand moves like this for what they are: technical reactions to market positioning. Thus, they are neither indicative of anything fundamental, nor sustainable absent other news. If the Fed pleases the market this afternoon and data start to show inflation slowing without a heightened risk of recession, all three of these stocks will continue higher. Without that, though, over the next few weeks, the focus will be on the fact that all three companies missed already lowered expectations for Q2, and you don’t need me to tell you what will happen if that plays out.

"Illogical" reactions to news releases of any kind are rarely actually illogical, they are usually just based on a logic that you haven’t considered. Working out what that logic is will help you to avoid mistakes when reacting to the numbers and to make better decisions in the future.

