What MetLife Auto & Home Insurance Customers Can Expect From The Farmers Acquisition

Farmers Insurance has acquired MetLife Auto & Home. The acquisition will make Farmers the sixth-largest personal auto insurance company and third-largest homeowners insurer in the U.S. Farmers will acquire 2.4 million existing policies.

The transaction is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.

MetLife’s policies will be rebranded to Farmers as soon as possible after the acquisition is complete. But current MetLife auto and home insurance customers shouldn’t expect any other changes. MetLife customers will not have to get new insurance agents and their current rates will not change to Farmers’ current rates at policy renewal time.

Farmers has acquired MetLife customers’ policies “as is,” according to a Farmers spokesperson.

Farmers Compared to MetLife Auto & Home, Pre-Acquisition

“The acquisition of MetLife Auto & Home is a unique opportunity to accelerate our growth and gives us a significant presence in all 50 states,” said Jeff Dailey, CEO of Farmers Group. As part of the acquisition, Farmers will gain access to additional independent agents through the MetLife Auto & Home network. MetLife currently sells through 7,700 independent agents, while Farmers currently works with about 30,000, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Farmers will be able offer personal lines insurance products through MetLife’s U.S. Group Benefits platform, which currently reaches 3,800 employers and approximately 37 million eligible employees, according to Farmers.

Dailey said the Farmers brand is more recognized for auto and homeowners insurance than MetLife.

