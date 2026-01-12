What META's 1.2 GW Deal Means for OKLO's Ohio Nuclear Build

Oklo Inc.’s OKLO agreement with Meta Platforms META is a meaningful step toward building a 1.2-gigawatt advanced nuclear power campus in Pike County, OH, designed to support the social media giant’s growing data center needs. A key feature of the deal is a prepayment structure that lets META fund early project work, improving execution visibility for OKLO without revealing financial details. This setup ties project development directly to long-term power demand and helps move the plan from concept toward construction.



Meta Platforms’ upfront funding is expected to cover fuel procurement and Phase 1 development, lowering early-stage risk. The campus would sit on more than 200 acres owned by OKLO, formerly a Department of Energy site redeveloped with support from the Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative. The location benefits from southern Ohio’s industrial base and access to the PJM interconnection, a major U.S. power grid critical for serving large-scale data center demand.



Pre-construction and site studies are expected to start in 2026. Initial power delivery is targeted around 2030, with capacity expanding toward 1.2 gigawatts by 2034 using multiple Aurora powerhouse units. This staged build allows gradual scaling, though regulatory approvals and execution challenges still need to be addressed.

From Existing Nuclear Plants to Next-Generation Reactors

Beyond OKLO, META is also pursuing a broader nuclear strategy to secure both near-term and long-term power supply. The company has signed separate agreements that span existing nuclear plants and next-generation reactor technologies.



META’s agreement with energy company Vistra Energy VST is aimed at locking in dependable nuclear power in the near term by buying electricity from existing plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Under long-term contracts, Vistra will supply power from its Perry, Davis-Besse, and Beaver Valley reactors, while working on potential capacity upgrades. The arrangement gives Vistra stable, long-term demand and helps support license extensions, keeping these baseload plants running as META’s data center electricity needs continue to rise.



META’s partnership with TerraPower is centered on developing new advanced nuclear capacity rather than relying on existing plants. Under the agreement, TerraPower will receive funding support to advance construction of its Natrium reactor technology, with initial units targeted for delivery in the early 2030s. The deal also gives META rights to additional future capacity, positioning TerraPower — a nuclear technology company backed by Bill Gates — as a long-term supplier as META scales AI infrastructure and as TerraPower expands its commercial reactor pipeline.

The Zacks Rundown on OKLO

Shares of Oklo have surged more than 350% over the past year, breezing past the industry's growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OKLO currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 2.05 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 19 brokerage firms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.