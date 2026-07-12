What This MeiraGTx Insider Sale Might Mean With Two Drug Filings Near

Key Points

Stuart Naylor liquidated 27,659 shares for $409,000 on July 7, 2026, at a weighted average price of $14.80 per share.

The transaction resulted in a 4% reduction of the insider's total direct equity holdings in the company.

The shares were held and sold entirely through direct ownership, with no reported indirect interests via trusts or other entities.

This disposition was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in December 2025, following an 89% one-year return for the stock as of the transaction date.

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Stuart Naylor, the Chief Scientific Officer, Ophthalmology of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), sold 27,659 shares of ordinary shares on July 7, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $409,000 Shares sold (directly held) 27,659 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 640,846 Post-transaction value $9.39 million

Key questions

What were the execution details regarding the price of the sold shares?

The transaction was carried out in multiple tranches with prices ranging from $13.36 to $15.33, resulting in a weighted average execution price of $14.80 per share.

The transaction was carried out in multiple tranches with prices ranging from $13.36 to $15.33, resulting in a weighted average execution price of $14.80 per share. How does this sale fit into the insider's broader investment strategy?

The sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on December 9, 2025, which allows insiders to diversify their portfolios through pre-scheduled transactions.

The sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on December 9, 2025, which allows insiders to diversify their portfolios through pre-scheduled transactions. What is the scale of the remaining equity position held by the insider?

Following this 4% reduction in direct holdings, Stuart Naylor retains 641,000 shares of MeiraGTx, which had a total market value of $9.39 million based on the July 7, 2026 close of $14.66.

Following this 4% reduction in direct holdings, Stuart Naylor retains 641,000 shares of MeiraGTx, which had a total market value of $9.39 million based on the July 7, 2026 close of $14.66. What has been the recent market context for MeiraGTx stock?

At the time of the transaction, MeiraGTx had realized a one-year return of 89%, with the stock priced at $13.89 as of the July 6, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-06) $13.89 Market Capitalization $1.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $79.8 million Net Income (TTM) -$120.5 million

Company Snapshot

MeiraGTx is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing therapeutic solutions for serious illnesses, including inherited ocular diseases, xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers, and various degenerative and neurodegenerative disorders.

The company generates revenue through its clinical-stage gene therapy programs and development partnerships, with a business model focused on advancing proprietary gene therapy candidates through clinical development toward commercialization.

MeiraGTx targets patients suffering from serious genetic and degenerative conditions, with primary focus on ophthalmology, oncology supportive care, and neurodegenerative disease markets.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a market capitalization of $1.4 billion. The company has demonstrated significant momentum, with its stock appreciating 89% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its gene therapy pipeline. MeiraGTx's competitive positioning centers on its proprietary gene therapy platform targeting high-unmet-need indications across multiple therapeutic areas, though the company remains in clinical development stages with negative net income reflecting typical early-stage biotech investment patterns.

What this transaction means for investors

Naylor scheduled this trade back in December under a 10b5-1 plan, so it ran on a calendar rather than a hunch, and shaving 4% off his stake still leaves him with 641,000 shares worth around $9.4 million. In other words, this seems squarely like a routine sale after the stock nearly doubled, likely a sign of diversification instead of any underlying doubt.



The year behind this stock run has been genuinely busy. MeiraGTx signed a collaboration with Lilly worth $75 million upfront plus more than $400 million in potential milestones, reacquired the late-stage eye therapy bota-vec from Johnson & Johnson, and won FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its dry-mouth gene therapy. Those deals pushed cash, alongside a $100 million raise, to fund operations into the second half of 2028. CEO Alexandria Forbes said the company is now positioned to file for approval and launch two wholly owned therapies within two years. For long-term investors, the insider sale is background noise. What matters is execution on those two filings and whether the non-dilutive deal cash keeps the burn manageable.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.