What Market Drop? 2 Dividend Kings That Are Soaring in 2026

Key Points

Coca-Cola is a resilient company since people always seek its products.

Walmart has the largest retail store system in the U.S., and its discount prices attract shoppers even under pressure.

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The S&P 500 is slightly down this year as the market accounts for worries about rising oil prices. Although it's often used as a proxy for the broader market, the index is an average of only 500 stocks, and there are plenty of stocks both within it and outside of it that move differently.

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Consider Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), two Dividend Kings -- companies that have raised their annual dividend for at least 50 consecutive years. They're both soaring this year, and they often do well when the market is under pressure.

Here's why they're both excellent anchor stocks for a diversified portfolio.

1. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is one of the oldest U.S. companies still in operation, and it has one of the longest track records as a Dividend King; it just raised its dividend for the 64th consecutive year. That's about as reliable as a stock can be.

Even more, it usually has a high yield, which isn't a given for Dividend Kings. Investors usually love Dividend Kings for their reliability, but they often have low yields. Coke's dividend typically yields around 3%, which is a high yield and a great feature.

The beverage giant is one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks, and the legendary investor has lauded its products that will always be around; popular drinks won't be overtaken by new technology, so Coca-Cola will always have a place in the economy. The company is, however, using new technology to amplify its systems. Buffett also loves its global brand that "travels," and its dividend.

More recently, Coca-Cola is demonstrating strength through its localized production, which has helped it avoid much of the recent, changing tariffs.

Coca-Cola stock is up 12% this year, and it offers investors value, protection, and passive income.

2. Walmart

Walmart just raised its dividend for the 53rd straight year, which is still an excellent track record and rare achievement. Walmart's dividend yields just 0.75% at the current price, but it's usually closer to 1%, and it's one of the dividend stocks that are prized for their stability, reliability, and growth.

The company's hold on U.S. retail is unmistakable, even though it recently lost the crown as the largest company in the world to Amazon. Walmart has more than 5,000 U.S. locations between its Walmart stores and Sam's Club warehouses, and it has a store within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population.

Walmart continues to report consistent growth despite inflation and macroeconomic volatility, and e-commerce has emerged as a surprising and robust growth driver. E-commerce sales increased 24% year over year in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter (ended Jan. 31), with a 27% increase in U.S. e-commerce sales.

The market has also been liking Walmart's low exposure to tariffs, since much of its supply is in the U.S. It also has leverage with suppliers due to its size.

Finally, since it's a discount retailer, it tends to do well under pressure, giving it an edge when times are rough.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.