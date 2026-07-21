What This MARA Insider Sale Signals as Revenue Fell 18% Amid AI Pivot

Key Points

The disposition involved 16,000 shares executed at $10.90 per share, totaling $174,400 in transaction value.

The sale reduced the insider's indirect position by 4% but impacted only about 0.8% of his total equity holdings.

The participation was exclusively indirect through the S & N Khan Family Trust, where the CFO serves as a trustee.

The transaction was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, indicating a pre-scheduled liquidity event rather than a discretionary market move.

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Salman Hassan Khan, the chief financial officer of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), reported a sale of 16,000 shares of common stock on July 17, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirectly held) 16,000 Transaction value $174,400 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 1,670,140 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 393,066 Post-transaction value $22.06 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($10.90); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($10.69).

Key questions

What was the mechanism governing this transaction?

The sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on September 11, 2025. This allows insiders to set up a predetermined schedule for selling shares to avoid concerns about trading on non-public information.

The sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on September 11, 2025. This allows insiders to set up a predetermined schedule for selling shares to avoid concerns about trading on non-public information. How does this sale affect Salman Hassan Khan's long-term exposure to the company?

Despite the disposition of 16,000 shares, the CFO maintains a substantial equity position of about 2.1 million total shares. His direct holdings of 1.7 million shares remain unchanged by this transaction.

Despite the disposition of 16,000 shares, the CFO maintains a substantial equity position of about 2.1 million total shares. His direct holdings of 1.7 million shares remain unchanged by this transaction. What is the recent performance context for the stock?

As of the transaction date, shares have seen a one-year decline of roughly 35%. The broader company context includes a trailing twelve-month net loss of $2.0 billion.

As of the transaction date, shares have seen a one-year decline of roughly 35%. The broader company context includes a trailing twelve-month net loss of $2.0 billion. Who are the beneficiaries of the indirect holdings?

The shares sold were held by the S & N Khan Family Trust. The reporting person and his spouse act as trustees, while immediate family members are the sole beneficiaries of this entity.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $12.25 Market Capitalization $4.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $867.8 million Net Income (TTM) -$2.0 billion

Company Snapshot

MARA Holdings operates as a digital asset technology company focused on Bitcoin mining, generating revenue through the ownership and operation of Bitcoin mining facilities, the sale of proprietary software and technology to third-party Bitcoin ecosystem operators, and the provision of advisory and consulting services to support Bitcoin mining ventures across domestic and international jurisdictions.

The company's business model centers on deploying capital-intensive mining infrastructure powered by renewable energy resources, leveraging technological innovation to optimize mining operations, and monetizing intellectual property and expertise through software licensing and strategic advisory services.

MARA Holdings serves institutional investors, cryptocurrency ecosystem participants, and energy companies seeking exposure to Bitcoin mining, targeting both domestic and international markets with a focus on sustainable, technology-enabled mining operations.

MARA Holdings, Inc. is a substantial participant in the Bitcoin mining sector, positioning it as a significant infrastructure provider within the digital asset ecosystem. The company differentiates itself through its integration of renewable energy resources, proprietary mining technology, and advisory capabilities, enabling it to serve as both an operational mining enterprise and a technology solutions provider to the broader Bitcoin mining industry. Despite current profitability challenges reflected in a TTM net loss of $2.0 billion, the company maintains a strategic focus on long-term value creation within the evolving cryptocurrency infrastructure landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

The shares were sold through the S & N Khan Family Trust, not his personal holdings, and trust assets can be managed for estate and family purposes on timelines that have nothing to do with where a stock trades day to day, or month to month. Plus, the plan behind it was set last September, and his combined position still runs to roughly 2.1 million shares.



As finance chief, Khan has been steering the company through a real pivot. First-quarter revenue fell 18% to $174.6 million, which he attributed on the latest earnings call to "an 18% decrease in Bitcoin's average price." However, MARA is now pushing into artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, buying French data center operator Exaion for $168 million in cash up front and cutting about 15% of its workforce at a cost of $45.9 million. It refinanced its credit line down to 7% from 10.5%, with $513.7 million in cash on hand. Long-term, the ongoing pivot will be a determinantfactor. Mining revenue rises and falls with Bitcoin, but data center contracts don't, and whether MARA can build a second business is the open question.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.