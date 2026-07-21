What This MARA Insider Sale Signals After a $1.26 Billion Quarterly Loss

Key Points

The CEO of MARA Holdings reported the sale of 27,505 shares for about $300,000.

The transaction represents 0.6% of total direct equity holdings, leaving the executive with about 4.5 million shares.

The disposition was conducted through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on May 28, 2025.

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Frederick G. Thiel, the chief executive officer of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), reported a sale of 27,505 shares of common stock on July 17, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $300,000 Shares sold 27,505 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 4,471,403 Post-transaction value $47.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($10.90); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($10.69).

Key questions

What was the structural context of this transaction?

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on May 28, 2025, a mechanism that allows corporate insiders to schedule trades in advance to mitigate potential concerns regarding non-public information.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on May 28, 2025, a mechanism that allows corporate insiders to schedule trades in advance to mitigate potential concerns regarding non-public information. How does this impact the CEO's total equity position?

Frederick G. Thiel continues to hold a substantial direct interest in the company, with the current disposition reducing his direct holdings by less than 1% to a total of 4,471,403 shares.

Frederick G. Thiel continues to hold a substantial direct interest in the company, with the current disposition reducing his direct holdings by less than 1% to a total of 4,471,403 shares. What is the current valuation of the remaining holdings?

Using the July 17, 2026, market close price of $10.69, the executive's remaining direct equity position is valued at $47.8 million.

Using the July 17, 2026, market close price of $10.69, the executive's remaining direct equity position is valued at $47.8 million. What is the recent performance of the equity?

Shares of the digital asset technology company have experienced a one-year decline of about 35%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $12.25 Market Capitalization $4.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $867.8 million Net Income (TTM) -$2.0 billion

Company Snapshot

MARA Holdings operates as a digital asset technology company focused on Bitcoin mining, generating revenue through the ownership and operation of Bitcoin mining facilities and data centers, the sale of proprietary software and technology to third parties within the Bitcoin ecosystem, and the provision of advisory and consulting services to support Bitcoin mining ventures across domestic and international jurisdictions.

The company's business model centers on leveraging proprietary mining infrastructure and technology to extract Bitcoin while optimizing operational efficiency through renewable energy generation and resource management.

MARA's primary customers include institutional and retail investors seeking Bitcoin exposure, third-party Bitcoin mining operators requiring technology solutions and consulting services, and enterprises evaluating Bitcoin mining ventures in various jurisdictions.

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a significant participant in the digital asset and cryptocurrency mining sector. The company maintains a focused strategy on Bitcoin ecosystem development, combining mining operations with technology licensing and advisory services to capture value across multiple segments of the Bitcoin infrastructure market. Despite current net losses, MARA's diversified revenue streams and proprietary technology position it as a vertically integrated player in the evolving digital asset infrastructure landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

The plan governing this sale dates to May 2025, roughly fourteen months before it executed, with MARA trading at slightly higher levels then, at around $14 to $16, effectively meaning shares haven’t delivered consistent gains since. With this sale, he collected about $300,000 while holding onto 4,471,403 shares worth $47.8 million, so less than 1% of his position moved. That’s a scale that says he remains tied to the outcome far more than any single sale suggests.



That outcome now hinges on Bitcoin's price more than mining itself. First-quarter revenue fell 18% to $174.6 million as the cryptocurrency’s average price dropped, and the company posted a $1.26 billion net loss. CFO Salman Khan attributed roughly $1 billion of it to "the unrealized mark-to-market fair value adjustment for digital assets." MARA also sold about $1.5 billion of Bitcoin during the quarter, using proceeds to retire roughly $1 billion in convertible notes, a sharp break from its old refusal to sell. That’s what long-term investors should be mindful of. MARA's reported results can swing on Bitcoin's quarterly price move, which makes the shares effectively a bet on the asset rather than on the mining business underneath.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.