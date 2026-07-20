What This MannKind Sale Signals With Tyvaso Royalties at $32.7 Million

Key Points

David Thomson disposed of 123,000 shares at $4.08 per share, representing a total transaction value of about $500,000.

The activity resulted in a 13% decrease in direct common stock holdings, which included shares recently acquired through the exercise of derivative securities.

The transaction was executed via a combination of shares withheld for tax obligations and shares sold under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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David Thomson, EVP General Counsel & Secretary of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), reported a sale of 123,000 shares of common stock between July 15 and July 17, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $500,000 Shares sold 123,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 798,000 Post-transaction value $3.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($4.08); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($4.03).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this insider transaction?

The disposition was primarily a non-discretionary event, as 98,426 shares were withheld by the company to satisfy tax liabilities stemming from the vesting of performance-based RSUs on July 15, 2026.

The disposition was primarily a non-discretionary event, as 98,426 shares were withheld by the company to satisfy tax liabilities stemming from the vesting of performance-based RSUs on July 15, 2026. How was the discretionary portion of the transaction managed?

The remaining 24,109 shares were sold through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on December 2, 2025, a mechanism typically used by insiders to manage liquidity on a pre-determined schedule.

The remaining 24,109 shares were sold through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on December 2, 2025, a mechanism typically used by insiders to manage liquidity on a pre-determined schedule. What performance metrics determined the scale of the underlying equity vesting?

The RSUs vested at 83% of their potential target after the company's total shareholder return reached the 41.5th percentile of the Russell 3000 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Index over a three-year performance period ending June 30, 2026.

The RSUs vested at 83% of their potential target after the company's total shareholder return reached the 41.5th percentile of the Russell 3000 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Index over a three-year performance period ending June 30, 2026. What is the insider's remaining equity exposure following this transaction?

Following the disposition, Thomson maintains direct ownership of nearly 798,000 shares with a market value of $3.21 million as of the July 17, 2026 close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $4.04 Market Capitalization $1.20 billion Revenue (TTM) $360.80 million Net Income (TTM) -$23.90 million

Company Snapshot

MannKind Corporation develops and commercializes respiratory-delivered biopharmaceutical treatments, with Afrezza, an inhaled insulin therapy for diabetes management, serving as its primary revenue-generating product.

The company generates revenue through direct pharmaceutical sales of its approved therapies to healthcare providers and patients, leveraging its proprietary pulmonary delivery technology platform to differentiate its product offerings.

MannKind targets adult and pediatric endocrinologists, pulmonologists, and other specialists treating patients with endocrine disorders and rare lung conditions, focusing primarily on the U.S. market.

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion, operating from its Danbury headquarters. The company's strategic focus centers on respiratory-delivered treatments for endocrine and rare pulmonary disorders, with Afrezza representing its core commercial asset. Despite current net losses, MannKind's TTM revenue of $360.80 million reflects its established market presence and ongoing commercialization efforts in specialized therapeutic areas.

What this transaction means for investors

Most of what left Thomson's account went to taxes, though about 24,000 shares were sold under a plan he set in December, and he still holds close to 798,000 shares, so there’s obviously meaningful alignment remaining. However, the vesting footnote here is interesting because it shows that Thomson's performance shares (along with those of other executives) were paid out at 83% of target because MannKind's total shareholder return landed at the 41.5th percentile of its peer index over three years ending June 30. Below the middle of the pack, in other words, and February explains why. Shares dropped nearly 40% in a single session that month after United Therapeutics revealed Tresmi, an inhaler its CEO Martine Rothblatt described as a "category killer."



Tresmi threatens MannKind where it earns the most. The company collects a 9% royalty on United's Tyvaso DPI, and those royalties grew 9% to $32.7 million in the first quarter, a meaningful slice of $90.2 million in total revenue and the single largest top-line item. The uncertainty is now outlined in MannKind’s 10-K filing. For long-term investors, the percentile ranking is a fair scorecard. MannKind has spent years trailing its peers, and the royalty stream that largely carried it is now a big question mark.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MannKind. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.