What This MannKind Director Sale Signals With $32.7 Million in Quarterly Royalties Revenue Potentially at Risk

Key Points

The transactions involved 76,880 shares with a total value of about $313,000, based on a weighted average execution price of $4.07 per share.

The disposition represented 9% of direct common stock holdings, which included shares delivered upon the recent vesting of performance-based awards.

The activity consisted of 24,395 shares withheld for tax obligations and 52,485 shares sold under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on December 2, 2025.

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Director Steven B. Binder disclosed a disposition of 76,880 shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) at $4.07 per share in transactions completed on July 15, 2026, and July 17, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 76,880 Transaction value ~$313,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 824,918 Post-transaction value $3.32 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($4.07); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($4.03).

Key questions

What was the primary mechanism for this transaction?

The disposition was a structured liquidation resulting from the vesting of performance-based restricted stock units (RSUs). Approximately 24,000 shares were withheld by the company to satisfy mandatory tax obligations, and 52,485 shares were sold via a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. This setup allows insiders to manage portfolio liquidity and diversification following major vesting events.

The disposition was a structured liquidation resulting from the vesting of performance-based restricted stock units (RSUs). Approximately 24,000 shares were withheld by the company to satisfy mandatory tax obligations, and 52,485 shares were sold via a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. This setup allows insiders to manage portfolio liquidity and diversification following major vesting events. How did the company's market performance influence the vesting criteria?

The underlying equity was delivered after MannKind achieved the 41.5th percentile of total shareholder return relative to the Russell 3000 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Index. This performance level triggered an 83% achievement of the target objective established in May 2023, resulting in the net delivery of 93,790 shares to Steven B. Binder prior to the reported sales.

The underlying equity was delivered after MannKind achieved the 41.5th percentile of total shareholder return relative to the Russell 3000 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Index. This performance level triggered an 83% achievement of the target objective established in May 2023, resulting in the net delivery of 93,790 shares to Steven B. Binder prior to the reported sales. What is the scale of the insider's remaining investment?

Following the reported activity, the director maintains a direct interest in 824,918 shares. This position was valued at $3.32 million as of the July 17, 2026 market close. The stock has generated a 3% return over the past 12 months as of the transaction date.

Following the reported activity, the director maintains a direct interest in 824,918 shares. This position was valued at $3.32 million as of the July 17, 2026 market close. The stock has generated a 3% return over the past 12 months as of the transaction date. What are the fundamental financial metrics for MannKind?

For the trailing twelve months, the company reported revenue of $360.8 million and a net loss of ($23.9 million). The firm is headquartered in Danbury and focuses on the U.S. biopharmaceutical market for rare lung conditions and endocrine treatments.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $4.04 Market Capitalization $1.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $360.8 million Net Income (TTM) -$23.9 million

Company Snapshot

MannKind Corporation develops and commercializes respiratory-delivered biopharmaceutical treatments, with its flagship product Afrezza, an inhaled insulin formulation designed to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, serving as the primary revenue driver.

The company generates revenue through direct pharmaceutical sales of its approved products to healthcare providers and patients, leveraging its proprietary pulmonary delivery technology platform to differentiate its therapeutic offerings in the marketplace.

MannKind targets endocrinologists, primary care physicians, and patients with diabetes and rare pulmonary conditions in the United States, positioning its products for both adult and pediatric patient populations.

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion and TTM revenue of $360.8 million. The company's competitive differentiation derives from its innovative pulmonary delivery technology platform, which enables non-invasive administration of therapeutics for endocrine disorders and rare lung conditions. MannKind's strategic focus on respiratory-delivered treatments addresses significant unmet medical needs while positioning the company within the specialized biopharmaceutical sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Of the 93,790 shares Binder actually received, he kept fewer than half. Taxes claimed about 24,000, and he sold another 52,485 through a plan set well before the vesting date, walking away with roughly $214,000 in proceeds. Directors often hold rather than harvest, so the split here is worth noting, even though a plan set months earlier means he wasn't really reacting to anything. Plus, he still owns 824,918 shares, which at $4.03 is worth about $3.3 million.



More importantly for long-term investors, the award paid out at 83% of target because MannKind landed at the 41.5th percentile of its pharma and biotech peer index. That middling result reflects a rough few years, punctuated by February, when the stock fell nearly 40% in a day after United Therapeutics announced Tresmi. CEO Martine Rothblatt called it a "category killer," and it threatens the Tyvaso DPI inhaler that generated $32.7 million in MannKind royalties during the first quarter. It’ll be critical to watch how Tresmi shapes up in the coming quarters. The payments have made up MannKind's most lucrative revenue stream, and after a peer-lagging performance in the past several years, it’s clear the market has already had some skepticism priced in even without this looming uncertainty.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MannKind. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.