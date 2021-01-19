What Makes U.S. Cellular (USM) a Promising Pick for Investors?

Shares of United States Cellular Corporation USM have lost 10.6% in the past year compared with 2.3% decline of the industry. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of A.







This Chicago, IL-based company delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has been revised 17.7% upward over the past seven days.

Growth Drivers

A subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems TDS, U.S. Cellular is the fourth largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. It provides a range of wireless products and services, and a high-quality network to increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.



The company is well positioned to support the investments that are required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G. U.S. Cellular continues with its network modernization program, adding capacity and speed while launching 5G services commercially and VoLTE in the remaining markets.



U.S. Cellular has been building a stronger network with the 5G technology. It continues to strengthen its customer base and identify new revenue streams while reducing expenses across the business. It continues to expand its 5G device offering for consumers and businesses.



The company is on a multi-year path to bring 5G to as many customers as possible, with new markets on the horizon. Its 5G network covers select locations of California, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.



U.S. Cellular has been expanding its footprint while adopting unlimited plans to enhance average revenue per user. It has made progress on strategic objectives, growing customer base by increasing handset connections and customer loyalty to improve revenues and profitability. It is working toward long-term growth and sustainability.

Other Key Choices

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Corning GLW and Arista Networks ANET, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Corning delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 40.7%, on average.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average.

Zacks Investment Research

