What Makes That Ticker Tick: Zeno Mercer and ROBO

Robotics and automation have been at the forefront of many investors' minds this year due to their connection to artificial intelligence. On this episode of “What Makes That Ticker Tick,” VettaFi CMO Jon Fee spoke with Zeno Mercer, a senior research analyst at VettaFi to discuss the ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index. Exchange Traded Concepts partnered with the index to start a fund to give investors unique exposure to some of the top companies in the robotic and automation universe. That fund is the ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (ROBO).

In addition, the pair explored a plethora of different topics including the index's use cases, index construction, and performance. Fee and Mercer also touched on what separates the ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index from other similar indexes that currently exist in the marketplace.

ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index

0:00 Introducing the show and the index being covered.

0:30 Diving into the background of Zeno Mercer, a senior research analyst at VettaFi.

1:00 Fee highlights some of the topics covered on the show.

1:25 What is the objective of the index?

1:45 What is the investment case behind the index?

3:00 What separates this index from other products in the marketplace today?

4:00 Do other products have a 10-year track record like this index?

4:20 Highlighting Exchange Traded Concepts, which created an ETF with the index.

4:45 How many securities work through the funnel to get into the portfolio?

5:20 How many companies?

5:45 Key factors used to select stocks for inclusion into the portfolio.

6:30 The index's rebalancing strategy.

7:30 How has the index performed in the short term and long term?

9:00 What market environments does the index perform well in, and in which ones does it not?

10:05 Discussion on some of the index's current constituents.

11:20 What is a lesser-known company found in the index?

13:00 Final thoughts, and encouragement to attend Exchange.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.