What Makes That Ticker Tick: Stacey Morris and AMZI

On this episode of “What Makes That Ticker Tick,” VettaFi CMO Jon Fee spoke with Stacey Morris, head of Energy Research at VettaFi, to discuss the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI). The AMZI Index is the underlying index that currently powers two funds. The two funds that it powers are the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPB).

Fee and Morris explore the index’s objectives, its rebalancing strategy, and both the YTD and long-term performance of the index. The conversation also touches on how the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index selects companies for inclusion in its portfolio. Furthermore, the pair talk through the market environments this index does and does not thrive in.

Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI)

0:00 Introduction of the show and the index being covered.

0:25 Diving into Stacey Morris' background.

0:50 Fee highlights some of the topics covered on the show.

1:15 What is the objective of the AMZI index?

1:45 What is an MLP?

2:40 Special tax treatment from natural resources.

3:00 Investor interest in MLPs.

4:00 Key factors used to select stocks for inclusion into the index.

5:05 The index’s rebalancing strategy.

5:25 How has the index performed YTD and in the long term?

6:15 AMZI's index yield and outlook for MLP payouts.

7:10 What market environments does the index perform well in?

8:05 What market environments does AMZI not perform as well in?

8:35 How do companies in the index make money?

9:35 How do contracts work?

10:05 What are some of the names of companies within the index?

10:45 Will Stacey Morris be attending Exchange?

11:00 Final thoughts, and encouragement to attend Exchange.

Vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi LLC (“VettaFi”). VettaFi is the index provider for AMLP and MLPB, for which it receives an index licensing fee. However, AMLP and MLPB are not issued, sponsored, endorsed, or sold by VettaFi, and VettaFi has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing, or trading of AMLP and MLPB.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Energy Infrastructure Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.