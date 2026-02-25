What Makes Quincy, Florida, Such a Smart Choice for Retirees Who Want More House for Their Money

Key Points

Quincy, Florida, ranks highly in The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire report.

The town offers a mix of affordability and lifestyle, assuming you'll be bringing a car.

Deciding where you will live is one of the biggest retirement decisions you can make. Even if you like where you currently reside, you might find that the cost of staying there is just too high to support once you stop working. But costs are high everywhere, so you need to tread carefully when choosing a new location. If you plan to move down South, however, you might want to take a look at the attractive balance Quincy, Florida, offers.

The Motley Fool did the work, so you get a head start

Where you live is a very personal decision, and only you can make the final call. However, there are many options, and searching for a new home can be overwhelming. That's why The Motley Fool created its 2026 Best Places to Retire report. It is a comprehensive look at retirement options so you can quickly narrow your list to just a few places.

Key factors in The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire Index are affordability, safety, access to healthcare, and quality of life. The scores on individual measures are weighted by their importance to retirees, based on a survey of 2,000 retired Americans age 55 and older.

Quincy, a strong No. 3

In the list of Southern cities, Quincy, Florida, ranks third. Don't skip it because it's not No. 1. First, the big negatives: Florida can be hot and humid at times, and you'll need to own a car. That's a pretty modest list, and most Southern towns probably have similar negatives.

The positives of Quincy will likely outweigh those negatives for most retirees. Affordable housing is a top benefit, but so is the small-town feel. You might even find you can unlock your home equity if you move while retaining all the charms you are used to from wherever you are moving. Indeed, while some towns in Florida are overrun with tourists, Quincy isn't one of them.

It's also just a short drive to Tallahassee, so you can still get some culture if you want. Being near Florida's capital also means relatively easy access to healthcare, if you need it. If you like outdoor recreation, meanwhile, you don't have to go anywhere at all, because there's plenty on offer in Quincy itself.

Quincy doesn't have it all, but it has a lot. Notably, it has reasonable home prices that may help you free up extra retirement cash. And what you can't find in Quincy, you can probably find just a short drive away. If you were thinking about moving down South, it might be time to visit Quincy.

