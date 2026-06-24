What Makes NeuraWave Suited for Quantum Computing's Growth Strategy?

Photonic reservoir computing has emerged as an important computing architecture for edge AI, enabling efficient processing of data directly at the point of generation. Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or QCi’s NeuraWave platform leverages photonic reservoir computing to address temporal artificial intelligence (AI) and time-series machine learning workloads, enabling the efficient processing of complex, data-intensive applications where speed, power efficiency and edge AI analytics are critical.

The architecture is particularly well-suited for distributed AI deployments at the network edge, where moving large volumes of data to centralized computing resources may be impractical or undesirable.

Driven by this demand, QCi recently received a purchase order and entered into a framework agreement with Planck Dynamics to deploy QCi’s NeuraWave photonic reservoir computer as a foundational platform for next-generation AI applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, QCi received an initial purchase order for five NeuraWave systems, with delivery expected during 2026. The agreement also establishes a commercial framework designed to support the scaled deployment of NeuraWave systems as end-user milestones are achieved, representing a potential aggregate program value in excess of $10 million.

The agreement represents a significant commercial milestone for QCi's NeuraWave system and further validates the growing market interest in photonic computing technologies for AI applications.

Peer Update

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS announced its forthcoming gate-model quantum computing simulator, which is expected to be the first of its kind designed for error-aware programming. Built around D-Wave’s dual-rail technology, the simulator is expected to enable error-aware programming, giving developers visibility into errors so they can design applications and workflows that respond to real processor behavior. The announcement marks the next step in D-Wave’s gate-model roadmap and comes just weeks after the company’s outlined differentiated approach to fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI announced that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the U.S. Department of Commerce for an award of up to $100 million in funding over three years to accelerate superconducting quantum computing R&D. Under the LOI, Rigetti would pursue R&D projects that address major technical challenges in scaling and advancing superconducting quantum computing.

QUBT’s Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, QCi’s shares have plunged 40.1% compared with the industry’s 22.1% decline.

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QUBT’s Expensive Valuation

QUBT currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 87.38X compared with the industry’s median of 4.97X.

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QUBT Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, QCi’s loss per share estimate for 2026 has remained unchanged at 14 cents.

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QUBT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.