What Makes Kratos Defense a Key Player in the Unmanned Defense Market?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS is strengthening its position in the defense technology market through its Unmanned Systems segment, which develops unmanned aerial, ground and seaborne platforms for modern military missions. These autonomous systems support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, along with combat training activities for U.S. military branches and allied defense organizations.



A major component of the segment is Kratos Defense’s portfolio of jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, including advanced tactical drones used for testing, training and operational missions. The company provides high-performance target drones such as the BQM-177, BQM-167 and MQM-178, which are used by the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army to simulate aerial threats and support the evaluation of advanced defense systems. Kratos Defense also develops tactical unmanned aircraft like Valkyrie, which has been used in programs supporting collaborative combat aircraft concepts.



Kratos Defense focuses on affordability and rapid production, designing platforms that can be manufactured efficiently and deployed quickly. This approach helps the company meet growing defense demand for scalable and cost-effective unmanned technologies while differentiating it from many traditional defense contractors.



The company continues to invest in unmanned platforms, propulsion technologies and related capabilities to strengthen this segment. These initiatives align with increasing defense priorities around autonomous systems and next-generation aerial platforms, supporting continued growth for Kratos Defense’s Unmanned Systems segment as demand for advanced unmanned technologies expands.

AVAV & NOC: Defense Players Expanding Unmanned Capabilities

The defense industry is seeing strong demand for unmanned systems as military forces focus on technologies that enhance surveillance, improve combat readiness and increase mission efficiency. Major defense companies, such as AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC, are strengthening their capabilities to benefit from the rising demand for unmanned and autonomous military systems.



AeroVironment develops tactical uncrewed aircraft systems that are widely used by defense forces for reconnaissance, surveillance and precision strike missions.



Northrop Grumman develops uncrewed autonomous aircraft systems that support intelligence gathering, strategic defense operations and large-scale military missions.

Earnings Estimates for KTOS Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 40% and 39.83%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KTOS Stock Trading at a Discount

Kratos Defense is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 9.37X compared with the industry average of 12.48X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KTOS' Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, Kratos Defense shares have climbed 32.5% compared with the industry’s 16% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KTOS’ Zacks Rank

Kratos Defense currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.