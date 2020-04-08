What Makes Japan's Fiscal Package Unique --- and It Isn't The Size

What’s unique is the commitment from its central bank to institute yield curve control, which will make sure the government doesn’t have difficulty paying for it.

What’s unique is the commitment from its central bank to institute yield curve control, which will make sure the government doesn’t have difficulty paying for it.

The new announcement of a fiscal package from Japan isn’t that large by international standards if you drill into the details.

Ignore the headline that the package is worth 20% of gross domestic product — eliminating double counting, the spending amounts to ¥16.8 trillion ($150 billion), or 3% of GDP, not all of which will hit in the current year, says Krishna Guha, vice chairman of Evercore ISI.

A separate tally of fiscal stimulus packages by ING put the U.S. efforts at 7.7% of GDP, China’s at 6.6% and Canada’s at 6%.

But what is unique is the commitment from its central bank in instituting what is called yield curve control, which will make sure the government doesn’t have difficulty paying for it.

Guha says the Bank of Japan’s commitment to anchor the 10-year yield around zero “provides a credible guarantee that the government will not face any funding difficulties and that the effectiveness of fiscal support for activity will not be muted by any significant interest rate crowding out.”

On Wednesday, the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond was 0.01%.

Guha writes that the Japanese experience might foretell what other economies experience.

“We think the Japanese experience is of broad relevance because in a severely adverse scenario in which the global economy is unable to escape from the virus shock and major economies are forced to resort to round after round of fiscal expansion amid disinflationary conditions, the combination of YCC and fiscal support is a plausible end-destination for much of the world,” he says.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.