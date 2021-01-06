What Makes Huntsman (HUN) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now

Huntsman Corporation HUN is gaining from actions to grow its downstream businesses and synergies of acquisitions. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to the portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Let's see what makes this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock an intriguing investment option at the moment.

Price Performance

Huntsman’s shares have shot up 47.7% over the past six months, outperforming its industry’s rise of 31.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 19% rise over the same period.

Estimates Northbound

Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Huntsman for 2020 has increased around 12.7%. The consensus estimate for 2021 has also been revised 15.1% upward over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

Huntsman has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of 18.9%, on average.

Growth Drivers in Place

Huntsman benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. The company remains focused on growing its downstream specialty and formulation businesses and is shifting its MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) business from components to differentiated systems that typically have higher margins and lower volatility.



Huntsman’s Polyurethanes segment is well positioned for strong upside in the long term on the back of its focus on ramping up its high-value differentiated downstream portfolio. Substitution of MDI for less effective materials will remain a key driving factor for the MDI business.



Huntsman should also gain from synergies of strategic acquisitions. The buyout of Demilec, a leading manufacturer and distributor of spray polyurethane foam ("SPF") insulation systems in North America, is expected to offer significant synergies.



Moreover, the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of SPF, is in line with Huntsman’s strategy of expanding its downstream polyurethanes business. The combination of Icynene-Lapolla with Demilec is expected to create the world's leading supplier of spray foam products.



The company, in May 2020, also completed the acquisition of CVC Thermoset Specialties, a North American specialty chemical producer that serves industrial composites, adhesives and coatings markets. The buyout is in sync with the company’s strategy of expanding its specialty Advanced Materials portfolio.



Huntsman remains on track in integrating of two downstream acquisitions completed in 2020 and delivering more than $100 million of targeted annualized savings from its cost optimization initiative by the end of this year.

Huntsman Corporation Price and Consensus

Huntsman Corporation price-consensus-chart | Huntsman Corporation Quote

Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Fortescue Metals Group Limited FSUGY, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY and BHP Group BHP.



Fortescue has a projected earnings growth rate of 53.6% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged around 157% in a year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Impala Platinum has an expected earnings growth rate of 131.7% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied around 44% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



BHP Group has a projected earnings growth rate of 43.3% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have gained around 24% in a year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BHP Group Limited (BHP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FSUGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.