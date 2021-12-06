What Makes Epic Games' Fortnite So Lucrative for Advertisers and Brands?

In this video, I will be talking about what makes Epic Games' Fortnite so special. I go over the basics of the game, its rise, the collaborations with Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and much more. Fortnite is much more than a game, and that's why brands and advertisers like it so much. You can find the full video below but here are some highlights.

Fortnite is developed and supported by Epic Games and was released in 2017. The game is available in three game modes.

The game has over 300 million players. Over 60% of players are in the 18-24 age bracket. The in-game currency is called V-Bucks. Fortnite generated $5.1 billion in revenue in 2020 for Epic Games, a 37% increase year over year but still below the $5.4 billion in made in 2018, which is when the game really gathered steam.

Back in 2018, famous streamer Tyler Blevins (aka "Ninja") streamed with Drake, reaching a record 628,000 concurrent viewers.

Tim Sweeny, founder and CEO of Epic Games, views Fortnite primarily as a game but said it's growing closer to being a place and a platform.

Fortnite runs on Epic Games' Unreal Engine. Its possible that Epic Games could add a universal portal to other Unreal-based worlds.

Sweeney is a big believer in the metaverse and has been talking about it for a while. This is why Fortnite is one of the only places where you can find characters and brands such as DC, Marvel, Disney, Air Jordan, NBA, NFL, Moncler, and more all in one place.

To date, Fortnite has had more than 100 collaborations.

For the full insights, watch the video below and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Dec. 3, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 4, 2021.

