What Makes Elon Musk a Five-Star Expert Insider?

Last year, we saw a slew of merger and acquisition (M & A) activities, public listings through special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) deals, and a frenzy of memes that completely upended the stock market.

Thanks to all the volatility and optimistic investor sentiments, the S&P 500 gained 26.9% last year. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 18.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 21.4%.

According to CNBC, corporate insiders too played the game and recorded sales of a whopping $170 billion in 2021 alone.

In our "Expert Spotlight" today, let’s look at one of the most iconic corporate insiders of today and some of his transactions that have tremendously impacted a company’s performance.

Elon Musk, the Sharpest Corporate Insider

The richest man on Earth, Elon Musk, who is the CEO, Director, and owns more than 10% of the most popular electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (TSLA), has been one of the most active insider traders in the last quarter of 2021. Musk is undeniably vocal, constantly engages in tiffs and banter with legal and regulatory authorities, and does what he thinks is right, making him one of the most admired personalities of all time.

According to the TipRanks Star Ranking, Musk ranks 93rd among the most influential expert corporate insiders.

TipRanks Star Ranking is based on an expert’s success rate on transactions, the average return generated during a particular time frame, and statistical significance that assigns higher weightage to an expert with a higher number of transactions or recommendations.

Through his business acumen, 69% of Musk’s transactions have been able to generate positive returns (25 out of 36 profitable transactions). Moreover, he has generated an average return of 75.5% over the past year. This simply means that if you had followed Musk’s insider calls on stocks, you would have generated an average return of 75.5% on the transactions.

Additionally, during the same period, Musk’s calls have generated an alpha of 65.3% over the S&P 500 and an alpha of 69.5% over the automobile sector.

Musk’s Prominent Insider Calls

To date, Musk’s most profitable insider trade was an informative Buy call on SolarCity between December 12, 2012 and December 12, 2013, which generated a massive 553.3% gain.

Of the $4 billion invested by Musk to date, 84.9% is in Twitter (TWTR) ($3.56 billion), and the remaining 15.1% is in Tesla ($633 million).

As per regulatory filings, Musk’s most recent transaction on Twitter was carried out on April 4, 2022, which was an informative buy trade for $2.9 billion.

Similarly, for Tesla, Musk’s last uninformative sell trade was carried out on December 28, 2021, for $11.86 million.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla is Musk’s highly ambitious EV project and undoubtedly the most successful name in the sector. Over the period, Musk has earned a 78% success rate on his calls on TSLA stock, while generating a 56% average profit on the stock.

The end of 2021 witnessed one of the worst-ever selling sprees on Tesla stock by its very own CEO, who offloaded a total of around $16.4 billion worth of stock.

The series of stock sales in November following his notorious Twitter poll sent the stock into a downward spiral. Although Musk clearly stated the reason for his massive 10% TSLA stock sale was to cover up tax bills, investors followed suit and abandoned the TSLA stock. Since the poll until his last share sale on December 28, the TSLA stock fell by about 14%.

Along with Musk, other insiders of Tesla collectively undertook 25 sell transactions in November 2021 and 19 sell transactions in December 2021.

Twitter (TWTR)

Everyone is well aware of Musk’s current fixation with TWTR stock. The billionaire disclosed a 9.2% stake in social media platform Twitter, making him the largest shareholder on the Board, even surpassing founder Jack Dorsey’s 2.25% stake.

While that wasn’t enough, Musk even put out an all-cash offer to buyout Twitter for $54.20 per share ($43 billion) on April 13. However, Twitter's Board has stoked the offer with a poison pill. Musk’s “to be or not to be” saga will continue for quite some time until the Board decides on its plan of action, which hopefully benefits all stakeholders.

Although Musk hasn’t sold any shares of TWTR yet, the series of news reports about his taking a seat on Twitter’s Board and the subsequent buyout offer has generated a negative return of 9.7% on the stock to date.

SolarCity

SolarCity, which traded under the ticker symbol SCTY, was acquired by Tesla in 2016. It was one of the most talked-about acquisitions that year because TSLA shareholders alleged that CEO Musk, who was one of the largest shareholders of SCTY then, was trying to rescue the failing company.

Shareholders have even demanded that Musk repay $13 billion for the SolarCity deal that allegedly arm-twisted the Board into buying the solar roof panel manufacturer.

Notably, Musk has a 50% success rate on the SCTY stock, with an average profit per transaction of a monstrous 152%.

Points to Ponder

Everything that Musk does is accompanied by a lot of chatter, and almost nothing goes unnoticed. However, Tesla’s proven success story is undeniably the result of Musk’s incredible stewardship. Even Tesla’s outstanding Q1FY22 results resonate with its successful navigation of the current supply chain, labor issues, and macro-economic factors that are impeding the auto industry.

Turning to the Twitter tale, as with his other investments, Musk is sure to find a way to produce impressive returns on this stock. Speculations suggest that he may even solicit another offer for the microblogging site.

