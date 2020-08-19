What Makes CF Industries (CF) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s CF stock looks promising at the moment. The company’s shares have popped roughly 25% over the past three months. It is expected to gain from higher demand for nitrogen fertilizers and lower natural gas costs.



We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to the portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Let's see what makes this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock a compelling investment option at the moment.

Estimates Going Up

Earnings estimate revisions have the greatest impact on stock prices. Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF Industries for the current year has increased around 24%. The consensus estimate for 2021 has also been revised 22.6% upward over the same time frame.

Attractive Valuation

Valuation looks attractive as CF Industries’ shares are currently trading at a level that is lower than the industry average, suggesting that the stock still has upside potential.



Going by the EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) multiple, which is often used to value fertilizer stocks, CF Industries is currently trading at trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.02, cheaper compared with the industry average of 8.98.

Superior Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE is a measure of a company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholder’s funds. ROE for the trailing 12-months for CF Industries is 6.8%, above the industry’s level of 4.1%.

Favorable Nitrogen Fertilizer Demand

CF Industries should benefit from higher nitrogen fertilizer demand in major markets in 2020. The company expects global nitrogen demand to remain positive in the second half of 2020 and into 2020. Global nitrogen requirements are driven by demand in India and Brazil. Favorable weather and domestic stimulus are driving urea consumption in India. Demand for urea imports into Brazil also remains favorable, partly supported by improved farm incomes. The company expects total urea imports into Brazil to surpass 6.5 million metric tons in 2020.

Lower Natural Gas Costs to Support Margins

Low natural gas costs have been an advantage for CF Industries. The company is enjoying the benefits of access to low cost and abundant North American natural gas supply. It saw lower year-over-year natural gas costs in the first half of 2020, supporting its margins. The natural gas cost advantage is expected to continue for the remainder of 2020.

