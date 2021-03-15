What Makes ArcelorMittal (MT) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now

Shares of ArcelorMittal MT have popped around 16% over the past three months. It is benefiting from improved market conditions and higher steel prices. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



ArcelorMittal has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best investment opportunities for investors.



Let’s delve deeper into the factors that make this steel giant an attractive choice for investors right now.

An Outperformer

Shares of ArcelorMittal have surged 240.6% over the past year against the 175.6% rise of its industry. It has also outperformed the S&P 500’s roughly 45.3% rise over the same period.

Estimates Northbound

Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal for 2021 has increased around 112.1%. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.

Strong Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for 2021 for ArcelorMittal is currently pegged at $4.73, reflecting an expected year-over-year growth of 714.3%. Moreover, earnings are expected to register a 370% growth in first-quarter 2021. The company also has an expected long-term earnings per share growth rate of 15.2%, above the industry average of 11.3%.

Valuation Looks Attractive

ArcelorMittal’s shares are currently trading at a level that is lower than the industry average, suggesting that the stock still has upside potential.



Going by the EV/EBITDA (Enterprise Value/ Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) multiple, which is often used to value steel stocks, ArcelorMittal is currently trading at trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.09, cheaper compared with the industry average of 10.84.

Upbeat Prospects

ArcelorMittal is witnessing a rebound in demand, especially in automotive, following the easing of lockdown measures. It envisions global apparent steel consumption (“ASC”) to grow 4.5-5.5% in 2021. This compares with a contraction of 1% in 2020. The global steel industry is now benefiting from a favorable supply-demand balance that is supporting rising utilization as demand recovers. ArcelorMittal sees ASC to grow year over year in 2021 in all of its core markets based on this positive outlook.



Moreover, the company is expanding its steel-making capacity and remains focused on shifting to high-added-value products. Its cost-reduction initiatives will also support profitability.



ArcelorMittal recently revealed a new $1 billion fixed cost reduction program which it expects to complete by the end of next year. The program includes actions to improve productivity and maintenance efficiency, and rationalize support functions. The company noted that the plan includes a 20% reduction in corporate office headcount. ArcelorMittal expects to achieve the majority of the savings in 2021. Roughly 40% of these savings are expected to be achieved through productivity.



The company should also benefit from higher steel prices. Its average steel selling prices went up around 6% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2020 and boosted bottom line. Strengthening end-market demand, tight supply and higher raw material costs are driving steel prices.

