What Makes A Leader In Transition

As we transition into a new normal, we grapple with both professional and personal adjustments. We reached out to a few thought leaders who are experts on guiding organizations through times of change, coping with uncertainty and maintaining performance.

We spoke with Morra Aarons-Mele, host of The Anxious Achiever podcast by Harvard Business Review and owner of Women Online, to hear more about what makes a good leader in a time of transition. Read her latest work on leading through anxiety in Harvard Business Review, here."

What have we learned makes a great leader in times of crisis?

I think a great leader feels and acknowledges the feelings that people are having while making sure people feel held and contained. A great leader doesn't pretend like everything is fine. A great leader doesn't act like they are immune from the collective feeling of fear, anxiety or grief. They acknowledge the pain and the feeling, but they are able to create a space, whether it's in the moment of a speech or during a 30-minute meeting that makes their teams feel held and like they're in a safe space.

What they don't do is promise that everything's going to be fine. It's that delicate dance of "I'm scared, I'm anxious. This is unprecedented. I can't promise you everything's going to be okay. I don't have a crystal ball. But what I can promise you is that for the next 30 minutes, we're going to hold this space together and figure out as much as we can."

There has been a lot of interesting and thoughtful journalism around grief and depression during this time. How would you suggest people bring their full selves to work during this challenging time?

Gallup recently did a survey and looked at employee wellness. They found that a key predictor of low worry and high confidence in leadership is whether employees believe that the organization is looking out for them, not just as a person, but as a team. They want to feel like their supervisor keeps them informed of how their organization is reacting to COVID-19. They want to feel part of the team and acknowledged.

The bad news is that it was only less than 40% of employees that actually feel like their leaders are doing a good job of that. I think that it all comes back to acknowledging, communicating and offering a path forward while not pretending to know all the answers. That's what we want in times of crisis. I think that when it comes to grief, it's really hard because everyone is experiencing grief differently. Our grief is along such a scale that it can be hard for people to find common ground around their grief. (But) all grief is valid, and it's important to manage the room in a respectful way.

When we are in transition, much like workers beginning to return to a physical work environment, what are the ingredients to success?

I think the ingredients of success are the same ingredients of success anywhere. It's to communicate, communicate, communicate. Set goals that have buy-in from the team. Make sure every team member understands their role in achieving the ultimate goal and feels important.

This is the piece that we never talk about, but I think it is really crucial: Understand the boundaries that you need to create as a leader as a team so that the people on your team feel heard. That will help them do their best work. What's really hard, especially when you're working remotely, is drawing those boundaries between work and home time. Everyone has different boundaries. Some people may love the idea that they can be with their kids from 3-5 PM and then work late into the night, whereas for another person that might be ruinous. How does a team align around respecting basic boundaries, like work hours, email?

How do you suggest leaders manage their time in an evolving work environment amid a crisis?

Some leaders have spent a lot of time trying to understand how to manage their time for optimal performance, and some haven't. If you haven't ever thought about that, now's a really great time. If you're working remotely and you're responsible for leading meetings, responding on emails, doing one-on-one check-ins, the temptation may be to over-schedule yourself. But again, we need to acknowledge that we may be in this for the long haul.

Managing your time in a way that prepares you for the marathon is important, especially if you're anxious and you're dealing with adrenaline. It's a really good time to step back. Try to share with your team the plan and the vision. This way, they will feel buy-in. Try to think about, "what is the day going to look like if this lasts three more or five more months?"

How can we ensure we are maintaining performance in times of transition?

I think that by defining what performance looks like, you can answer this question. Again, it comes down to communication. Being honest about this new normal and what you need is really, really important because a lot of us are still pretending we don't have kids at home, for example. This can get old quickly though, and people are going to get really, really stressed out and burnt out.

I think that people think that just because they're working remotely, it's not energy-draining to be on video calls all day. But it is fatiguing. It's even more fatiguing than a meeting because you don't get the energy of being with other people. Don't assume just because we're working from home that we work the same way. We have to learn how to advocate for ourselves and ask for what we need.

Is there anything we didn't ask that you would like to add?

Take a moment and try to feel your feelings. It doesn't do anybody any good for you to deny that you are anxious, fearful, grieving, angry, worried. If there was any time to bring your whole self to work, now is the right time, and it starts with self-inquiry. Set up a challenge to check in with yourself. Learn to tune in to what drives your feeling.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.